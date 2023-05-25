As the high school band bellows out “Pomp & Circumstance,” it’s not just time for graduations but also high school reunions. When it comes to reunions there are only two categories that apply: those who are excited and those who wouldn’t go even if you paid them. If we’re excited it’s because we want to flex our baller careers, physical glow up, or, perfect family on all the classmates who made fun of us back in the day. But if seeing all your old classmates gives you hives, have a laugh at these films instead.

‘ROMY AND MICHELE’S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION’

Save the best for first! One of the best reunion films of like-ever, like, totally- for sure is Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. It is our favorite nostalgic mid-nineties adventure of two best friends (co-dependents) in their twenties. Their lives haven’t changed much since high school, they’re living in LA both working dead-end jobs and partying like it’s 1999 (because it almost is). When it comes time for their ten-year high school reunion they head on a road trip and come up with an elaborate plan to “reinvent themselves” (aka prepare a bunch of lies about how they are now successful businesswomen who invented Post-it Notes.) Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino star as the clueless duo and have natural and hilarious chemistry together. In the end, Romy and Michele’s high school reunion turns into a wild and memorable event, filled with laughs, friendship and a reminder that true success is measured in the bonds we create rather than material accomplishments. So buckle up, embrace the absurdity, and get ready for a reunion like no other.

‘GROSSE POINTE BLANK’

What do we have? Oh, just another classic nineties film here. Grosse Pointe Blank is a darkly hilarious film that follows Martin Blank (John Cusack), a professional hitman suffering from a mid-life crisis. When he receives an invitation to his high school reunion, he decides to attend and simultaneously take on a contract killing in his hometown. As he navigates the complexities of reconnecting with old friends and facing his troubled past, Martin finds himself entangled in a web of quirky characters, including a rival hitman and a love interest from his teenage years (played by Minnie Driver.) Filled with witty dialogue, unexpected twists, and deadpan humor, Grosse Pointe Blank is a comedic thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat while laughing out loud.

‘YOUNG ADULT’

Running away from home to come back years later looking for everything you left? Young Adult isn’t exactly a high school reunion film as much as it is about reuniting with the past. Charlize Theron plays Maggie, a woman looking for happiness in all the wrong places. Mavis, struggling with loneliness and a failing career, becomes fixated on reclaiming her high school sweetheart, Buddy Slade (Patrick Wilson), who is now married and has a newborn child. Ignoring the reality of Buddy’s settled life, Mavis embarks on a misguided mission to win him back, fueled by her own delusions and a refusal to grow up. Through a mix of dark comedy and introspection, Young Adult explores themes of nostalgia, maturity, and the challenges of self-acceptance.

‘Just Friends’

Another homecoming that offers equal parts hilarious and heartfelt, Just Friends boasts an all star cast of Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart and Ana Faris. When formerly overweight Chris Brander (Reynolds) returns to his hometown – now fit and successful, he tries to woo his best friend and crush Jamie Palamino (Smart) he returns to his awkward and self conscious ways.

REUNION ADVICE

Still not completely prepared for your reunion? Get real life advice from the professionals, Ciara Miller of Summer + Winter House and Real Housewife OG Jill Zarin who answer fan questions at the DIRECTV Studio. They chat reunion advice, how they prep for their televised cast reunions and so much more.

Feeling nostalgic? Reunite with these films and so much more when you have DIRECTV. Get your subscription now.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."