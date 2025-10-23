‘Regretting You’ Movie Details Rating: PG-13

Genre: Romantic Drama

Starring: Allison Williams, McKenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames

Directed By: Josh Boone

Based on: Regretting You by Colleen Hoover

Where to Watch: In Theaters started Oct. 24, 2025

Regretting You, a romantic drama based on the 2019 Colleen Hoover novel, arrives in theaters amid a sea of October horror releases, offering a heartfelt alternative for viewers craving something more emotional and less horrifying. If that sounds like you, keep reading to get all the information you need to be ready to watch Regretting You in the theaters.

When Does ‘Regretting You’ Come Out?

Regretting You, premieres in theaters on Friday, October 24, 2025.

What Is ‘Regretting You’ About?

Regretting You follows Morgan Grant and her teenage daughter Clara, whose relationship is marked by the typical ups and downs of adolescence. But when a devastating accident upends their lives and reveals shocking betrayals and long-buried family secrets, they are forced to confront truths they never expected.

In the wake of tragedy, the pair must rediscover who they are as individuals and as a family, while also learning to open their hearts to love again, even when it feels impossible.

Who Wrote the Book ‘Regretting You’?

Colleen Hoover, the acclaimed young adult/adult fiction writer who penned It Ends With Us, is the author of the 2019 novel, Regretting You.

Is ‘Regretting You’ Part of a Series?

No, Regretting You is a standalone novel and is expected to be a standalone film.

Is ‘Regretting You’ Related to ‘It Ends with Us’?

Apart from Regretting You and It Ends with Us both being authored by Colleen Hoover, the stories are completely unrelated. That said, the general tone and some of the themes of the films — and books — do have some overlap, such as how people respond in the wake of trauma and finding love while also finding themselves.

Cast of ‘Regretting You’

Find a list of the main cast of Regretting You along with a brief description of each character:

Allison Williams as Morgan Grant, the mother of Clara who has sacrificed her own dreams in an attempt to keep Clara from making the same mistakes she did.

the mother of Clara who has sacrificed her own dreams in an attempt to keep Clara from making the same mistakes she did. Mckenna Grace as Clara Grant , Morgan’s free-spirited teenage daughter who struggles with her mother’s overprotective nature.

, Morgan’s free-spirited teenage daughter who struggles with her mother’s overprotective nature. Aubrey Brockwell as young Clara

Dave Franco as Jonah Sullivan, the fiancé of Morgan’s late sister, Jenny

the fiancé of Morgan’s late sister, Jenny Mason Thames as Miller Adams, a local teenage boy and Clara’s love interest

a local teenage boy and Clara’s love interest Willa Fitzgerald as Jenny Davidson , Morgan’s late younger sister and fiancé of Jonah

, Morgan’s late younger sister and fiancé of Jonah Scott Eastwood as Chris Grant , Morgan’s late husband and Clara’s father

, Morgan’s late husband and Clara’s father Clancy Brown as Hank “Gramps” Adams , Miller’s grandfather

, Miller’s grandfather Sam Morelos as Lexie, Clara’s best friend

Clara’s best friend Ethan Costanilla as Efren, Lexie’s love interest

Regretting You (2025) Movie Trailer

Get a sneak peek at the upcoming film with the official trailer below:

