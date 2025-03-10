Often dubbed the fifth major tournament of professional golf, the PLAYERS Championship is one of the most highly anticipated events of the season. With its iconic location at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and a star-studded field, fans eagerly await this annual event, especially when it comes to the legendary Island Green at the 17th hole.
This year, history is on the line as Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first player ever to win three consecutive PLAYERS Championships. After securing back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024, Scheffler is chasing a feat that would further cement his status among golf’s all-time greats. He’ll face a stacked field featuring Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and other top contenders, all eager to end his dominance at Sawgrass.
For those who can’t make it to Sawgrass to experience the action in person, DIRECTV has you covered! This post will break down how you can watch every swing, chip and putt live on TV from March 13-16th.
When is The PLAYERS Championship?
The PLAYERS Championship PGA Tour will take place from March 13-16th, 2025.
Where is the PLAYERS Championship?
Since 1982, the world-renowned golf course TPC at Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida has hosted this fan-favorite tournament. With its 72 par and over 7,000 yards of challenging course conditions, The PLAYERS is not a tournament you want to miss — whether you’re a fan or a player!
How Can I Watch the PLAYERS Championship on TV?
Fans can watch The PLAYERS tournament live on TV on NBC and the Golf Channel. Those with Peacock can also watch a live stream of NBC’s coverage on the app.
DIRECTV customers: you can watch the Golf Channel live on channel 218, and can find your local NBC affiliate channel here: local NBC channel guide.
PLAYERS Tournament Schedule
Find out when to tune in when to set your unlimited cloud DVR to make sure you don’t miss a moment of The PLAYERS action.
|Date
|Round
|Time
|Network
|Thursday, March 13
|Round 1
|1 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET
|Golf Channel
|Friday, March 14
|Round 2
|1 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET
|Golf Channel
|Saturday, March 15
|Round 3
|2 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET
|NBC, Peacock
|Sunday, March 16 (Championship)
|Final Round
|1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET
|NBC, Peacock
What is the PLAYERS Championship Payout?
Despite not being one of the four official major professional golf tournaments, the PLAYERS touts one of the largest purses in golf, coming in at $25 million.
The PLAYERS Tournament Field
The 144-player field for the 2025 event has been finalized, with all but two of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking planning to compete. Eight of the contenders are previous PLAYERS champions and 24 will be making their tournament debut.
Here is the full field for the upcoming tournament, organized by alphabetical order:
- An, Byeong Hun
- Berger, Daniel
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Bradley, Keegan
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Burns, Sam
- Campbell, Brian
- Campos, Rafael
- Canter, Laurie
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Capan III, Frankie
- Cauley, Bud
- Chandler, Will
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Conners, Corey
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- Detry, Thomas
- Dunlap, Nick
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Gotterup, Chris
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hall, Harry
- Harman, Brian
- Henley, Russell
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Kim, Chan
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knapp, Jake
- Kohles, Ben
- Kuchar, Matt
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, K.H.
- Lee, Min Woo
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- MacIntyre, Robert
- Malnati, Peter
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McCarty, Matt
- McGreevy, Max
- McIlroy, Rory
- McNealy, Maverick
- Meissner, Mac
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mullinax, Trey
- Norlander, Henrik
- Novak, Andrew
- Pan, C.T.
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Perez, Victor
- Phillips, Chandler
- Poston, J.T.
- Potgieter, Aldrich
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schauffele, Xander
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Scott, Adam
- Sigg, Greyson
- Silverman, Ben
- Skinns, David
- Smalley, Alex
- Spaun, J.J.
- Spieth, Jordan
- Springer, Hayden
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Suber, Jackson
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valimaki, Sami
- van Rooyen, Erik
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Ventura, Kris
- Villegas, Camilo
- Whaley, Vince
- Woodland, Gary
- Young, Cameron
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Zalatoris, Will
- Åberg, Ludvig
