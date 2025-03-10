Often dubbed the fifth major tournament of professional golf, the PLAYERS Championship is one of the most highly anticipated events of the season. With its iconic location at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and a star-studded field, fans eagerly await this annual event, especially when it comes to the legendary Island Green at the 17th hole.

This year, history is on the line as Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first player ever to win three consecutive PLAYERS Championships. After securing back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024, Scheffler is chasing a feat that would further cement his status among golf’s all-time greats. He’ll face a stacked field featuring Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and other top contenders, all eager to end his dominance at Sawgrass.

For those who can’t make it to Sawgrass to experience the action in person, DIRECTV has you covered! This post will break down how you can watch every swing, chip and putt live on TV from March 13-16th.

Get the excitement of being out on the course from the comfort of your own home.

When is The PLAYERS Championship?

The PLAYERS Championship PGA Tour will take place from March 13-16th, 2025.

Where is the PLAYERS Championship?

Since 1982, the world-renowned golf course TPC at Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida has hosted this fan-favorite tournament. With its 72 par and over 7,000 yards of challenging course conditions, The PLAYERS is not a tournament you want to miss — whether you’re a fan or a player!

How Can I Watch the PLAYERS Championship on TV?

Fans can watch The PLAYERS tournament live on TV on NBC and the Golf Channel. Those with Peacock can also watch a live stream of NBC’s coverage on the app.

DIRECTV customers: you can watch the Golf Channel live on channel 218, and can find your local NBC affiliate channel here: local NBC channel guide.

PLAYERS Tournament Schedule

Find out when to tune in when to set your unlimited cloud DVR to make sure you don’t miss a moment of The PLAYERS action.

Date Round Time Network Thursday, March 13 Round 1 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET Golf Channel Friday, March 14 Round 2 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET Golf Channel Saturday, March 15 Round 3 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock Sunday, March 16 (Championship) Final Round 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock

What is the PLAYERS Championship Payout?

Despite not being one of the four official major professional golf tournaments, the PLAYERS touts one of the largest purses in golf, coming in at $25 million.

The PLAYERS Tournament Field

The 144-player field for the 2025 event has been finalized, with all but two of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking planning to compete. Eight of the contenders are previous PLAYERS champions and 24 will be making their tournament debut.

Here is the full field for the upcoming tournament, organized by alphabetical order:

An, Byeong Hun

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Canter, Laurie

Cantlay, Patrick

Capan III, Frankie

Cauley, Bud

Chandler, Will

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Kohles, Ben

Kuchar, Matt

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Pan, C.T.

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Perez, Victor

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Salinda, Isaiah

Scheffler, Scottie

Schauffele, Xander

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Scott, Adam

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Springer, Hayden

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Tosti, Alejandro

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Ventura, Kris

Villegas, Camilo

Whaley, Vince

Woodland, Gary

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Zalatoris, Will

Åberg, Ludvig

