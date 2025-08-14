College Rivalries: Ohio State vs Penn State

When two college football powerhouses clash on November 1, 2025, it will mark another chapter in one of the Big Ten’s most compelling rivalries. The Ohio State University Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions represent a matchup between two legendary programs that consistently meet when both teams are highly ranked, and this season promises to be no different.

And with just 278 miles separating the iconic stadiums – Ohio Stadium in Columbus and Beaver Stadium in State College – they’ve got the intimate proximity necessary to fuel a rivalry, too

Historical Overview: From Early Feuds to Conference Dominance

The Rocky Beginning (1912-1980)

The rivalry began in November 1912 with Penn State shutting out Ohio State 37-0 in what was officially recorded as a forfeit by the Buckeyes.

According to historical accounts, Ohio State coach John Richards pulled his team off the field citing excessively rough play by the Penn State visitors, with some reports suggesting there was an on-field fight.

They would meet again, albeit sporadically, for the next few decades before meeting in the 1980 Fiesta Bowl. This marked their first and only postseason meeting, with Penn State (10-2) defeating Ohio State (9-3) by a score of 31-19.

Following this bowl game, the teams wouldn’t meet again until Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993. That’s when everything changed.

The Big Ten Era Begins (1993-2000)

Penn State’s entry into the Big Ten in 1993 transformed this rivalry into an annual event. The Big Ten deemed Penn State-Ohio State a protected rivalry, and the rivalry immediately lived up to expectations. The No. 3 Buckeyes defeated the No. 12 Nittany Lions 24-6 in their first conference matchup on October 30, 1993, in Columbus.

The 1990s established this as one of college football’s premier rivalries. For the following six matchups, both teams were consistently ranked in the top 25 of the AP Poll, with at least one team ranking in the top five each year.

The Buckeyes won four of the seven meetings in the 1990s, including a dominant 38-7 victory in 1996, but by 2000, State College actually led the all-time series 9-6. That wouldn’t last for long.

Coaching Legends Collide (2001-2011)

From 2001 to 2010, the rivalry reached a new level of intensity as two of college football’s most historic coaches faced off: Penn State’s Joe Paterno and Ohio State’s Jim Tressel. This period captured the essential elements of a college football rivalry – legendary coaches, championship implications and unforgettable moments.

The era began with one of the most significant games in Ohio State-Penn State rivalry history. In 2001, Joe Paterno won his 324th game against Ohio State, setting the record for most wins by a coach in NCAA history. Penn State was having an abysmal year up until that point, but the victory over Ohio State proved to be all they needed to deem the season a success.

Ohio State gradually gained the upper hand during this period, winning six of the nine meetings. Both programs achieved remarkable success: Ohio State captured seven Big Ten titles (either shared or outright) from 2002, 2005-2010, while Penn State shared titles with the Buckeyes in 2005 and 2008.

The 2005 game produced one of the rivalry’s most lasting legacies. Penn State entered as significant underdogs but shut down the Buckeye ground game with the help of a loud, boisterous home crowd.

The Nittany Lions upset the favored Buckeyes 17-10 at home, with the noise level at Beaver Stadium gaining national attention. This victory gave birth to the famous “White Out Game” tradition at Beaver Stadium, where the entire stadium is adorned in white.

A few years later, though, State College learned that tradition alone doesn’t guarantee success. In 2007, Ohio State entered Happy Valley undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country. Despite the loud white out planned by the Lion student section, the Buckeyes won 37-17.

Fresh Starts & A Penn State Peak (2012-2016)

In 2012, both programs entered the season with new leadership: Urban Meyer brought his championship pedigree from Florida to Ohio State, while former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien took over at Penn State.

O’Brien’s brief tenure lasted only two seasons, losing both games to Ohio State, including a devastating 63-14 defeat in 2013 that marked Penn State’s worst loss since 1899.

Meyer would consistently have the Buckeyes in title contention and ultimately delivered in 2014.

James Franklin’s arrival at Penn State in 2014 brought renewed hope, and initially, it seemed warranted. Franklin won in his first two seasons against Ohio State (including against the 2014 National Champions) suggesting Penn State might finally have found the answer to their Ohio State problem.

Then came 2016, a year that seemed to change everything. Penn State pulled off a stunning upset of #2 ranked Ohio State, with blocked punts and a blocked field goal proving decisive. This victory not only shocked the college football world but propelled Penn State to win the Big Ten Conference Championship, marking a dramatic return to prominence.

Buckeye Dominance (2017-Present)

The celebration was short-lived. Following the miraculous 2016 victory were two of the most heartbreaking losses in Penn State history, games that perfectly encapsulated Ohio State’s mental edge in this rivalry.

In 2017, the #6 Buckeyes hosted #2 Penn State. The Nittany Lions entered with the best scoring defense in the country, while Ohio State countered with an offense leading the Big Ten in scoring. In what would become legendary, the Buckeyes overcame a massive 28-10 deficit to win 39-38, scoring the winning touchdown with just 1:48 remaining.

As if scripted, 2018 delivered an almost identical heartbreak. Fourth-ranked Ohio State rallied from a 26-14 deficit to #9 Penn State 27-26. These back-to-back comeback victories established a psychological advantage that Ohio State has maintained ever since.

When Urban Meyer retired after the 2018 season, many wondered if Ohio State’s dominance would continue. Ryan Day answered emphatically in his first test against Penn State. The #2 Buckeyes defeated #8 Penn State 28-17 in 2019, clinching the Big Ten East Division for the third straight year.

The Buckeyes have won eight straight games since 2017 and 12 of the last 13 matchups overall. In 2024, when the teams met as top-5 opponents for only the second time in rivalry history, #4 Ohio State defeated #3 Penn State 20-13 in a defensive struggle.

This sustained success has created a frustrating reality for James Franklin, whose 1-10 record against Ohio State represents one of the most lopsided coaching matchups between major programs. Despite building competitive teams that achieve success against other opponents, Franklin has been unable to solve the Ohio State puzzle.

ESPN’s Favorite Rivalry

Due to the frequency of both teams being ranked when they meet, the Ohio State-Penn State rivalry has become the most common matchup featured on ESPN College GameDay, with the show having aired from either Columbus or State College for a record 13 times.

Looking Ahead: The 2025 Ohio State-Penn State Showdown

As these programs prepare for their November 1, 2025 meeting, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Both teams are expected to be highly ranked, with Penn State receiving considerable preseason hype due to returning key players and the addition of former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. This coaching connection adds another layer of intrigue to an already compelling matchup.

The game could have significant implications for the Big Ten Championship race and College Football Playoff positioning. For Penn State, it represents another opportunity to break the recent pattern of Ohio State dominance and prove they belong among college football’s elite. For Ohio State, it’s a chance to extend their remarkable run and continue their march toward a repeat championship.

Why This Rivalry Endures

The Ohio State-Penn State rivalry represents more than just two teams playing football. Both programs rank among college football’s elite in all-time victories and winning percentage. Their meetings consistently feature ranked teams with championship implications, creating unforgettable atmospheres from Columbus’s Ohio Stadium to State College’s legendary white outs.

Ohio State currently leads the series 25-14, but in college football, history suggests that anything can happen when two powerhouses meet under the lights. The combination of proximity, consistent excellence and high-stakes drama makes this rivalry a must-watch event that embodies everything great about college football competition.

Where to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes Games

In 2025, Bucks fans can watch their football team play on the following channels:

Frequently Asked Questions When do Ohio State and Penn State play in 2025? Ohio State and Penn State faceoff on Saturday November 1, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH.

