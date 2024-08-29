With the NFL season quickly approaching, now’s the time to get your house game-day ready. And DIRECTV is here to help.

That’s right; DIRECTV officially began providing NFL RedZone by NFL Network, to all DIRECTV Sports Pack subscribers starting in August 2023. Which means along with the RedZone from NFL Network, customers also get more than 20+ specialty sports networks. That’s in addition to the more than 30 regional sports networks already available at your fingertips based on your service zip code.

And for the first time, customers can get access to the best NFL content no matter how they get their signal. Whether you get DIRECTV via the Internet, Satellite or , DIRECTV STREAM you’ll have instant access to RedZone by NFL Network.

Learn the basics of RedZone, as well as how to sign up with DIRECTV before the big season gets started.

WHAT IS NFL REDZONE ON DIRECTV?

NFL RedZone through the NFL Network on DIRECTV is a Sunday afternoon game changer… Literally.

RedZone provides seven whole hours of live coverage for your viewing pleasure every Sunday of the NFL regular season. Regardless of where you’re located, RedZone shows key plays from all the games, making sure you never miss the action. And to make it even better, it’s commercial free!

RedZone has got you covered on Sundays, but that’s not all.

DIRECTV also offers the NFL Network to CHOICE™ TV package customers and above. So now, DIRECTV CHOICE™ TV package customers have access to NFL content all year-round, including exclusive live preseason games, studio shows like Good Morning Football, NFL GameDay Morning, and NFL Total Access, plus award-winning original series such as A Football Life, NFL 360 and America’s Game.

HOW DOES REDZONE CHOOSE WHAT TO AIR?

With multiple games going on at once, it can be hard to know what to keep your eyes on. Thanks to RedZone’s technology, though, you’ll never miss a touchdown. By monitoring movement down the field, RedZone cuts to the local broadcast of any game where a team has reached the 20-yard line (AKA the red zone).

Say goodbye to switching from channel to channel and missing important plays. With RedZone on DIRECTV, all you have to do is sit back and watch!

GET THE ULTIMATE FANTASY FOOTBALL VIEWING EXPERIENCE WITH NFL REDZONE

Another top offering of RedZone on DIRECTV is the ability to show multiple games at once. For example, if there are two teams in the red zone at the same time, you’ll see the plays side-by-side. In fact, RedZone has the capability to show up to eight games at a time, using the NFL RedZone octobox viewing screen.

For Fantasy Football lovers, this is the perfect set up to monitor your players, make trades and build out your winning roster. RedZone includes key statistics for individual players so that Fantasy Football managers can keep up with the top performers of the day.

RedZone will also replay other important plays, like turnovers and other plays outside of the red zone you care about.

And don’t worry if you need to step away from the TV screen, RedZone host Scott Hanson is there to narrate the action on the field. From the scores to bio details on the players, Scott Hanson is the perfect accompaniment to your Sunday watch party.

HOW TO WATCH NFL REDZONE ON DIRECTV

To catch every touchdown, kickoff and punt, RedZone on DIRECTV has got you covered. Simply login to your DIRECTV account online to add DIRECTV Sports Pack.

For those of you who don’t have a DIRECTV subscription yet, our world-class sports offerings provide all the coverage you want for a price you’ll love.

