DIRECTV ESTABLISHES NEW GULF COAST SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK CHANNELS FOR STREAMING, SATELLITE, AND U-VERSE CUSTOMERS FOR THE 2025-26 NBA NEW ORLEANS PELICANS SEASON

WVUE-TV and Gray Local Media today announced greatly expanded access to New Orleans Pelicans games to benefit regional NBA fans as the 2025-26 season begins. Non-national Pelicans games broadcast on the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (GCSEN) will now be available to DIRECTV streaming, satellite, and U-verse customers across the team’s entire three-state home territory.

Starting with Wednesday night’s road opener against the Memphis Grizzlies. DIRECTV customers in all three states can find the upcoming Pelicans games on the following channels:

DIRECTV streaming: Channel 676

DIRECTV satellite: Channel 676-6

U-Verse: Channels 1759 (High-Def) and 759 (Standard Def)

In addition to their New Orleans home, Pelicans games will now be available to local fans in key cities including Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Monroe, and Shreveport in Louisiana; Biloxi, Hattiesburg, Jackson, and Meridian, MS; and Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile, AL, among several other communities.

“Since this incredible partnership began, we have been working to make the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network available to as many New Orleans Pelicans fans as possible and this is another major step in that process,” said Mikel Schaefer, General Manager of WVUE-TV and GCSEN. “As the official broadcast partner of the New Orleans Pelicans, we believe this will dramatically increase viewership across the entire network.”

“DIRECTV remains firmly committed to local sports at a time when many providers are either getting out, not getting in, or potentially making them more expensive to keep,” said Linda Burakoff, Senior Vice President of Content & Programming at DIRECTV. “We welcome the opportunity to work with fan-friendly broadcasters like Gray to ensure all the most loyal fans can access their favorite hometown teams.”

The Pelicans’ regular season begins with an electrifying matchup on Wednesday, October 22, when they face the Grizzlies in Memphis. That game will be simulcast on WVUE-FOX 8, with pre-game coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. and tip-off at 7 p.m. GCSEN is excited to deliver this highly anticipated season opener directly to regional homes.

“As we begin a new season, we’re proud to expand the reach of Pelicans basketball through our relationship with DIRECTV, making GCSEN more accessible than ever,” said Greg Bensel, Pelicans Senior Vice President of Communications, Broadcasting, Community and Government Relations. “This is a meaningful step forward in our ongoing commitment to connect with fans throughout the Gulf South, whether they’re in major cities or small towns across the region.”

Beyond Pelicans basketball, the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network continues to offer an exciting and exclusive lineup of sports and entertainment programming. This includes popular shows such as the Saints Kick-Off Show and the Black & Gold Postgame Show, serving 14 markets across three states in the vibrant Gulf Coast region.

Stay tuned for more updates on the full schedule and programming details as we gear up for an action-packed season.

