It can be hard to say goodbye, especially to something that has been a constant for the last fourteen years. That’s how many NCIS: LA fans are feeling currently, as we creep closer to the anticipated two-part season 14 finale premiering on May 14.

That two-part finale will be followed by a tribute to the cast, crew and everyone else who made the show special, called A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles. As our salute, we will share everything you need to know about the final episodes, including where to watch.

‘NCIS: LA’ Overview

Action-packed with just the right amount of drama, NCIS: LA has been a fan favorite from its inception in 2009. Based in Los Angeles, the series follows the trials and tribulations of the Special Projects team of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The original NCIS and its spin-offs NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: LA, haven’t lasted so many seasons for no reason: they combine police procedural, drama, action, and just a touch of comedy to create a compelling plot that fans can’t get enough of.

Why Is ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Ending After Season 14??

With so much to love, why is the series ending? Unfortunately for fans, all that love may actually be a contributing factor to the show’s end. President of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, said of the show:

“For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch. It’s no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen.”

And it’s true. The cast and crew created a story so captivating, us fans couldn’t help but get on board. But with success comes unavoidable expenses, from higher production value to pay increases for actors.

With so many well-known actors in the franchise, it wouldn’t be a surprise to find out part of the reason for cancellation is NCIS’s high costs, especially compared to newer shows with lesser-known actors.

What to Expect from the Finale

Titled New Beginnings, we can imagine the remaining two episodes will have something to do with a fresh start. We also know it will have something to do with an ATF agent and stolen military-grade weapons. Just another day for these guys.

Producers have hinted that the plan is to leave viewers with a sense of hope – a sort of happy ending, if you will. Which makes sense, considering one of the main plot points of the episode is the long-awaited wedding of G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly).

And with weddings come reunions, so be ready for some guest appearances from (hopefully) your favorite characters of past seasons!

When Is the Final Episode of ‘NCIS: LA’ Airing?

The NCIS: LA season finale will be released in two parts: the first airing on May 14 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and the second on May 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Following the second finale episode will be A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, an Entertainment Tonight special. The special will celebrate and honor all who helped make the show the success it is today.

