Don’t miss the long-awaited rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal as the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stars face off in an epic 10-round boxing match on Saturday, July 6 on PPV with DIRECTV.

The fight will take place in the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, after originally being scheduled for June 1, 2024, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The date was changed to avoid competing with UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier which was being held on the same night.

The two last faced off in 2019 in the UFC 244 which Masvidal won by a doctor’s stoppage due to a bloody gash over Diaz’s eye. Diaz is looking for redemption and Masvidal is looking for another win in this heated rivalry.

While the two fighters have impressive UFC records, they are both new to the world of boxing.

Diaz is currently a free agent but spent over 15 years fighting in the UFC and holds a 22-13-0 record. The Stockton native made his professional boxing debut in August 2023 in a bout against Jake Paul. Diaz lost the 10-round fight and is looking for his first boxing victory in the July 6 match.

Masvidal was born and raised in Miami, Florida, and has been a professional UFC fighter for over 20 years. He has a 35-17-0 record in the UFC along with the record for the fastest KO in UFC history at 5 seconds. He last competed in a boxing match in 2005 when he won against Joseph Benjamin.

Check out the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Countdown to get pumped for the fight!

How to Watch the Diaz vs. Masvidal fight

Watch Diaz vs. Masvidal on Saturday, July 6 on pay-per-view (PPV) for $79.99 with DIRECTV.

Want more boxing? Check out the latest boxing schedule across all channels.

What time is the Diaz vs. Masvidal fight?

Ring walks for Diaz vs. Masvidal are expected around 8pm PT/11pm ET.

Nate Diaz Stats

Age: 39

Height: 6’ 0”

Weight: 171 lbs

Weight Class: Lightweight

Team: Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu

Stance: Southpaw

Reach: 76”

Jorge Masvidal Stats

Nickname: Gamebred

Age: 39

Height: 5’ 11”

Weight: 170 lbs

Weight Class: Welterweight

Team: American Top Team

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 74”

A Long-Awaited Rematch

It’s been nearly five years since Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal went head to head. The two faced off for UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz on November 2, 2019, at Madison Square Garden during the UFC’s 500th live event. Masvidal TKOed Diaz (doctor stoppage) after the third round and was declared the winner of the inaugural BMF Belt. The boxing rematch on July 6, 2024, gives Diaz a chance for redemption.

Check out the highlight video of UFC 244.

Who is on the Undercard for Diaz vs. Masvidal?

Former World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs and Shane Mosley Jr. will also face off at the Honda Center on July 6 in the penultimate match of the night. Mosley is the son of the legendary Hall of Fame boxer “Sugar” Shane Mosley. The two will go head to head in a 10-round super middleweight fight, adding even more excitement to this can’t-miss boxing event.

July 6 Boxing Card

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Anthony Pettis vs. Chris Avila

Sean Garcia vs. Amado Vargas

Devin Crushing vs. Manny Correa

Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr.

Watch All Your Favorite Combat Sports On DIRECTV

You deserve the best combat sports experience TV has to offer, and DIRECTV can give that to you. With access to live TV channels like ESPN, PPV & the ability to connect all your other favorite streaming services to your DIRECTV account, you can be ready for all of the most exciting upcoming matches from boxing to UFC to wrestling.

Check out our article on Combat Sports: How & Where to Watch to learn more.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that!