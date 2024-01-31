Watch ‘NASCAR: Full Speed’ & More Racing Documentaries

Netflix’s new sports docuseries gives racing fans an inside look into the biggest competition of the NASCAR season: the Cup Series playoffs. Over the course of five 45-minute episodes, viewers will find out what it really takes to drive – and survive – in America’s most popular motorsport. Learn more about NASCAR: Full Speed now and find out what else to watch once you get hooked.

WHEN DOES ‘NASCAR: FULL SPEED’ COME OUT?

The NASCAR: Full Speed documentary series is dropping on Netflix on January 30, 2024. All five episodes of this racing docuseries will be released at the same time.

WHAT IS ‘FULL SPEED’ ABOUT?

The new Netflix show is giving fans an inside look into the world of NASCAR. But it’s not just any look; the series follows nine Cup Series playoff drivers as they mentally and physically prepare for the most competitive portion of the NASCAR season: the 2023 Cup Series playoffs.

The show will not only showcase the 10 races that make up the playoffs, but also the day-to-day lives of the drivers looking to win it all. So, whether you’re a diehard racing fan, are looking to get into the sport or are just curious about it, Full Speed will be a ride you’ll never forget.

WHICH DRIVERS ARE FEATURED IN ‘NASCAR: FULL SPEED?’

While there are 16 drivers who make it to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, there will be 9 who are featured in this five-part Netflix special. Those drivers are listed below:

Ryan Blaney

William Byron

Ross Chastain

Denny Hamlin

Bubba Wallace

Kyle Larson

Christopher Bell

Joey Logano

Tyler Reddick

And with legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Jr acting as an executive producer on the series, you can bet that this docuseries will provide a unique and expert lens into the sport.

WHY NOW?

Considering these are some of the most popular drivers in NASCAR today, it’s likely that if you didn’t start watching the docuseries as a racing fan, you’ll be one by the time you finish.

Which is one of the many likely reasons Word + Pictures and NASCAR Studios produced it. At a time when the sport is working to expand to a wider audience, they are taking a page from the F1 playbook, which became much more popular in the US after the release of Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive series.

OTHER NASCAR DOCUMENTARIES TO WATCH

As mentioned above, Netflix’s newest sports documentary might just make you into a NASCAR fan. If it does, that’s great, because not only does the 2024 Cup Series season begin just one week later on February 4, but there’s also a host of other NASCAR-related content available to watch on Netflix and beyond.

Here are two to get you started:

‘RACE: BUBBA WALLACE’ (2022)

How to watch: Netflix

As the only Black driver currently in the NASCAR Cup Series, Bubba Wallace not only focuses on winning races, but also on using his voice to make systemic changes in a sport that has struggled to recruit a more diverse set of driver, and fans.

‘NASCAR: THE RISE OF AMERICAN SPEED’ (2016)

How to watch: Amazon Prime

In this three-part documentary, viewers get the chance to learn more about how America’s most popular motorsport came to its glory. Throughout the episodes, archival footage, interviews and reenactments help bring this 75+ year story together in a brand-new way.

WATCH NASCAR ON DIRECTV

With the start of the 2024 NASCAR season just days away, now is the perfect time to get invested in the sport. You can watch every race of the season with DIRECTV on USA Network, FOX, FS1 and NBC.

