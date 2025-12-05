DIRECTV Spotlight Feature: ‘Muzzle 2: City of Wolves’

This is Spotlight Feature, where we explore cinematic gems handpicked just for you. Each film is selected to deliver stories that resonate, entertain or keep you on the edge of your seat.

This month, we’re shining the spotlight on the action thriller Muzzle 2: City of Wolves. If you’re a fan of good dogs, heightened suspense or the nuanced acting chops of Aaron Eckhart, this sequel film is the right pick for your next movie night.

What is ‘Muzzle 2: City of Wolves’ About?

Muzzle 2: City of Wolves picks up after the events of Muzzle (2023), carrying forward the drama and stakes of the original. In Muzzle, we met ex-LAPD K-9 officer Jake Rosser, who spiraled into grief and obsession when his K-9 partner Ace was killed on duty, plunging him deep into Los Angeles’s criminal underworld as he chased the truth.

In City of Wolves, Jake is attempting to move on: he’s now a dog trainer, living with his family and a retired K-9 named Socks. But that fragile peace shatters when a ruthless gang (linked to the cartel Jake tangled with before) attacks them in a brutal home invasion. Jake is forced back into action with a new canine partner, Argos, to protect his loved ones. What unfolds is a gritty, vengeance-fueled journey through a dangerous drug-trafficking underworld, where Jake must confront corrupt officials and his own lingering demons.

‘Muzzle 2: City of Wolves’ Cast

Like the first film, City of Wolves is driven by a tight, character-focused cast. Returning talent and new faces shape the sequel’s darker, more expansive world:

Aaron Eckhart as Jake Rosser — the former K-9 officer whose grief from the first film now manifests as PTSD, trying to reclaim a quiet life before it’s ripped away again.

as Jake Rosser — the former K-9 officer whose grief from the first film now manifests as PTSD, trying to reclaim a quiet life before it’s ripped away again. Tanya van Graan as Mia Rosser — Jake’s wife, whose relationship with him is tested under pressure as the violence and trauma of his past return.

as Mia Rosser — Jake’s wife, whose relationship with him is tested under pressure as the violence and trauma of his past return. Karl Thaning as Beekman — a corrupt official whose shifting loyalties and dangerous influence play a significant role in Jake’s fight for justice.

