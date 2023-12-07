7 Action Movies to Watch Before the GTA 6 Release

More than a decade has passed since the release of the iconic Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA), and gamers are more than ready for the next iteration to come out. And while GTA fans have been placated for now with to the release of the GTA 6 trailer, they will have to wait until 2025 to try out the game for themselves. While fans are waiting, here are 7 action movies to watch similar to Grand Theft Auto to curb the need for speed.

But first, some information on the new game.

WHEN IS GTA 6 BEING RELEASED?

GTA 6 will be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S sometime in 2025.

GTA 6 TRAILER

To get a glimpse of what to expect of this game that’s been 10 years in the making, check out the official Rockstar GTA 6 trailer below.

7 MOVIES SIMILAR TO GRAND THEFT AUTO TO WATCH

While none of these movies can quite encompass the thrill of playing GTA 6 for yourself, their action sequences and adrenaline-pumping storylines come pretty close. These films have every aspect of GTA a fan wants, from car chases and bank heists to relationships that can only compare to Bonnie and Clyde.

The list below goes over 7 movies to watch while waiting for the highly anticipated release of GTA 6. And you can watch them all with DIRECTV.

1. ‘BABY DRIVER’

This 2017 heist thriller is one of the best of its kind in recent years, thanks in part to the impressive cast and the film’s insane soundtrack. Baby, played by Ansel Elgort, is a talented getaway driver looking to make a clean break from his life of crime after meeting his dream girl.

His plans turn upside down when a crime boss forces him to work for him, which results in insane car chases and a Bonnie and Clyde love story for the ages.

Watch Baby Driver full movie on DIRECTV

2. ‘JOHN WICK’

It’s hard not to love the action, mystery and drama of the John Wick series, and the first installment is no exception. The 2014 movie follows the antics of legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) after a mobster crosses him by destroying the only things left in this world that still mattered to Wick.

What follows is a battle like no other as Wick seeks to get revenge on those who have wronged him.

Watch John Wick full movie on DIRECTV

3. ‘HEIST’

Believe it or not, there are a lot of movies with the name Heist. The 2015 action thriller starring Robert De Niro and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, however, takes the cake when it comes to evoking the same feelings as GTA does.

The film is filled with robbery, grand theft auto, mobsters and so much more, and takes you on a journey viewers won’t soon forget.

Watch The Heist full movie on DIRECTV

4. ‘NEED FOR SPEED’

This 2014 film featuring Aaron Paul is based on another popular video game franchise by the same name. Like GTA, both the game and this film involve illegal auto activities from theft to street racing.

The film’s protagonist, Tobey, is hell-bent on revenge after being framed and sent to prison, and the action that follows is thrilling.

Watch Need for Speed full movie on DIRECTV

5. ‘GONE IN 60 SECONDS’

Similar to the plot of GTA 5, Gone in 60 Seconds is the story about the sacrifices we make for our family.

A man comes out of retirement to save his younger brother after he falls victim to an infamous crime boss. To get him back, Randall Calitri (Nicolas Cage) must steal 50 cars in one night.

Watch Gone in 60 Seconds full movie on DIRECTV

6. ‘FAST 5’

The fifth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise is perhaps one of the best, with thrilling car chases, fights, robberies and so much more.

Watching this adrenaline-boosting film will make you feel like you’re riding along with the characters, which is second best to playing GTA 6 for the time being.

Watch Fast 5 full movie on DIRECTV

7. ‘THE TOWN’

There might not be huge car chases throughout The Town, this movie packs an action-filled punch that gamers may be missing while waiting for GTA 6.

The movie follows ruthless bank robbers and their life of crime in Charlestown, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston. A stellar cast makes this intriguing storyline all the more enthralling.

Watch The Town full movie on DIRECTV

GET MORE ACTION WITH DIRECTV

In addition to the movies listed above, DIRECTV provides customers access to thousands of On-Demand titles, so you can get the action you want, whenever you want.

With four unique packages and countless premium add-ons, you can create a priceless entertainment experience.

Frequently Asked Questions When will GTA 6 come out? The exact release date for GTA 6 has not been announced, but gaming fans can expect it sometime in 2025. What movies have the best car chases? Some of the best movie car chases come from movies such as 'Drive,' 'Lucy,' 'Baby Driver,' and 'Gone in 60 Seconds.' What movies are similar to Grand Theft Auto? Movies like 'John Wick,' 'Heist,' 'Need for Speed,' and 'Fast 5' have the same adrenaline-pumping action sequences fans of GTA love.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."