DIRECTV NAMED TO NEWSWEEK’S LIST OF THE TOP 100 MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2023

Newsweek today announced their annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and DIRECTV was ranked #92. The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.
The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from 800 businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated and are at the center of the business model.
“This recognition is a direct result of the hard work and dedication exemplified by our employees living out our cultural values to Care, Challenge and Deliver in every interaction with our customers, each other and the communities in which we live and work,” said Bill Morrow CEO of DIRECTV.
The key areas included in the analysis are based on how well companies demonstrate the areas within the Spark Model as defined by BPI including Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. Employee sentiments and emotions indicating how engaged employees are, how positive they feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the organization’s success were analyzed to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why do recognitions like this matter?
At DIRECTV, we focus on fostering an inclusive culture that inspires innovative thinking, and prioritizes the needs of our employees and customers. As an independent company one of our strategic goals has been to establish ourselves as a Top Decile Place to Work in the Industry. This recognition is proof we’re on the right path to creating a culture that Cares, Challenges, and Delivers.
How was this decided? Are the results based on the Culture Survey?
Our selection as one of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces is determined independently by the Best Practices Institute. It is not connected to our internal Culture Survey. The Best Practices Institute randomly surveyed several thousand DIRECTV employees. We were evaluated on eight key pillars that are critical to the heart and soul of our culture. To learn more about these pillars, visit this certification page on the Most Loved Workplace site: https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/directv/