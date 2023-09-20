DIRECTV NAMED TO NEWSWEEK’S LIST OF THE TOP 100 MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2023

Our selection as one of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces is determined independently by the Best Practices Institute. It is not connected to our internal Culture Survey. The Best Practices Institute randomly surveyed several thousand DIRECTV employees. We were evaluated on eight key pillars that are critical to the heart and soul of our culture. To learn more about these pillars, visit this certification page on the Most Loved Workplace site: https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/directv/