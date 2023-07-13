DIRECTV was recently certified by the Best Practice Institute (BPI) as a Most Loved Workplace®, accrediting eight distinctive factors about the culture and workplace as the rationale for this distinguished recognition.

DIRECTV became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™ which surveyed DIRECTV employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment including the levels of respect, collaboration, support and the sense of belonging they feel while working for the company.

Currently, DIRECTV is the only company dedicated to pay TV recognized as a Most Loved Workplace. The company earned this certification based on employee responses which show a collective feeling of collaboration and company respect alongside a positive outlook for the future.

DIRECTV’s cultural values, We Care, We Challenge, and We Deliver, were identified by employees in focus groups and through surveys as aligning with their own personal values. They also shared they felt respected, heard and valued by supervisors, peers and the company at large – which empowers employees to bring their best and brightest ideas to work each day.

Happy and fulfilled employees aren’t just content in their careers, they pass that feeling along to customers by delivering better service experience.

“At DIRECTV, we celebrate hard work, passion, and diversity of thought – and we believe that every person deserves a job and a company that helps them find happiness, fulfillment, and the motivation to engage in what each new day will bring. We are honored to be named a Most Loved Workplace because it recognizes our focus on developing a people-first culture across a dynamic workforce. This recognition belongs to each member of DIRECTV. We Care, We Challenge, and We Deliver. We are DIRECTV!” – Scott Smith, chief HR officer

Backed by BPI, in its original research that created MLW criteria, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace. Explore America’s current Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in Newsweek.

Why DIRECTV Is a Most Loved Workplace

There are eight categories that were acknowledged by DIRECTV employees and led to the certification as a Most Loved Workplace.

Systemic Collaboration

Employees are encouraged to collaborate, challenge the status quo, and tap into each other’s expertise.

Positive Vision for the Future

Never stagnant, DIRECTV continues to evolve and improve in a competitive industry with the help of its employees.

Company Respect

DIRECTV shows respect to its employees by ensuring all voices are heard throughout the year.

Company Support

Employee growth is important, and DIRECTV developed and implemented a leadership model tailored to the organization and the progress of those within it.

Alignment of Values

The cultural values of We Care, We Challenge, We Deliver are not only lived by the company, but also embraced and embodied by the employees.

Company Practices

Through Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), employee-led affinity groups, philanthropy, health and wellness resources and more, DIRECTV makes its employees feel loved, seen and cared for.

CEO Strength

The DIRECTV CEO is accessible, transparent and open – promoting growth, communication and thoughtfulness from the top down.

Benefits

DIRECTV offers a robust benefit package from competitive pay and resources to generous vacation, leave and holiday paid time off.

