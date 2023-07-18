Meet Max: Exclusive Interactive Experience

Earlier this summer, we were formally introduced to Max – delivering an iconic library of hit movies, original series, home, food, comedy and reality shows all alongside the HBO catalog, DC Universe and more. Now, DIRECTV is getting users even more acquainted with the exciting programming with interactive experience, Meet Max.

Meet Max was created in partnership with Warner Media Discovery exclusively for DIRECTV via Satellite customers on Ch. 512 (available to all connected customers with an HR44 box or higher). When you tune to the Meet Max channel you’ll have access to special content, tutorials and more.

When you Meet Max, you’ll discover:

How to get Max

How to access Max

What’s on Max

Behind the scenes clips

Play games

& more

*Max subscription not required to access Meet Max STB app

Get Excited to Meet Max

The Meet Max experience is available to all DIRECTV via Satellite customers connected to broadband (with HR44 box or higher) and will give an intimate tour of how to get, use and explore Max.

Tune to channel 512 to be greeted with a colorful welcome message inviting you to continue your journey.

What is Max

Get a full run down of what exciting options are available with Max, including instructions on how to add Max to your existing DIRECTV account, how to access the Max app once you’re set up, and more about the platform and all it has to offer – including what’s on.

Watch Now

Rather than simply pushing play, this segment of the app provides a personalized experience. Once you answer a few brief questions, you’ll be presented with a carousel of previews and full-length episodes tailored to you and your interests. Here, you can also explore behind the scenes clips from And Just Like That, Love and Death, Kendra Sells Hollywood and more.

Play Game

Channel your inner Carrie from And Just Like That… and play Closet Jewel. This fun match puzzle game is just as addictive as our favorite columnist’s show habit.

While we’re on the subject…which And Just Like That…character are you?

Get Max

Learn to how to subscribe to Max with your DIRECTV service. If you are already an HBO/Max customer who has not activated the app, you will get full instructions on accessing the app.

Max is for Everyone

Max delivers HBO series, Max originals, Warner Bros. favorites, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, the DC Universe and so much more. From Friends and Game of Thrones to 90 Day Fiancé and Fixer Upper, there is so much to explore. Also, some of our favorite characters from And Just Like That… make a fabulous appearance.

Take advantage of this exclusive opportunity only available to DIRECTV via Satellite customers. Tune to Ch. 512 to Meet Max and learn about all the amazing things this network brings to the table. Meet Max app will be available until October 18, 2023.

