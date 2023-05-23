HBO is now Max – the one to watch. Discover what these exciting changes mean – including what’s new, what’s included, how to watch and so much more.

What is Max?

From reuniting with life-long favorites to uncovering new ones, yet to be discovered, there’s something for every mood, every feeling, and every you with Max. With an iconic library of hit movies, original series, food, home, comedy and reality, plus the worlds of HBO and the DC Universe — it’s the entertainment that has everyone talking.

What Is Included in Your Max Subscription?

With your Max subscription, you’ll get the Max app, HBO channels, and a robust On Demand Library – so you can always find something to watch.

Max Subscription Includes:

Max app: Max Originals, Hit Movies, food, home, comedy and reality,

HBO channels: 7 channels

On Demand: HBO library plus movies,

How to Watch Max with DIRECTV

There are several ways to see Max content on DIRECTV. Explore your options:

DIRECTV VIA SATELLITE and VIA INTERNET

HBO Channels 501 – 511 and On Demand 1501

Max app pre-loaded on channel 500 (Only Gemini and Osprey boxes have pre-loaded Max app)

U-VERSE

HBO Channels and On Demand

DIRECTV STREAM

HBO Channels 501 – 511 and On Demand 1501

No better time than right now to get DIRECTV to take your watching experience to the Max.

How is HBO Max Programming Different than Max?

Max combines the worlds of HBO and the DC Universe, plus hit movies, original series and fan-favorite genres like true crime, reality, food, and comedy.

Max includes:

All of HBO Max: HBO series and movies, Max Originals, and select series and movies from Warner Bros., the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, the Turner Library, Looney Tunes, Adult Swim and more.

Favorite Genres: Comedy, Reality, Food, Family, Home, Action & Drama

Max has something for everyone, including popular series like Friends, the HBO Original series Game of Thrones, 90 Day Fiancé, Rick and Morty, The Big Bang Theory, Deadliest Catch, and Fixer Upper. As well as hit movies, indie favorites, and critically acclaimed documentaries.

What Happens to the HBO Max App?

The HBO Max app is now Max. If you have HBO Max installed, one of two things will happen:

HBO Max will automatically update to Max

OR

When you open HBO Max, you’ll be prompted to download the Max app

Either way, HBO Max is Max. The Max app will have the HBO Max movies and series that you already love, plus an expanded catalog of favorites.

Your profiles, watch history, and your HBO Max settings will be available in Max.

Does Anything Change About an Existing HBO Max Subscription?

Your HBO Max subscription will become Max. You will have access to the Max app and continue to have access to HBO Channels and On Demand.

What Else is New to Max?

Although Max will still be home to your favorite series, shows, movies and more, there will be some improvements to make the watch experience even better.

Improvements Include:

Smarter recommendations

Improved performance

Easier to sign in and use

Profile PIN for Adult profiles

New hubs, including genres

Find Out More

Learn more about Max, including how to troubleshoot the app online. Get Max added to your DIRECTV account today.

What to Watch on Max?

‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ – Available May 23

We revisit Billy Batson, who can transform into an adult Super Hero upon reciting the magic word, “SHAZAM!” with ‘SHAZAM: Fury of the Gods.’

‘SmartLess On The Road’ – Premieres May 23

In this audio-visual documentary, we’re taken behind the scenes of the live tour for the podcast, SMARTLESS, run by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

‘BAMA RUSH’ – Premieres May 23

We’re thrown into the midst of American phenomena, rush season, with an inside look at the sorority recruitment process at the University of Alabama.

‘What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel’ – Premieres May 23

Zooey Deschenel asks the tough questions about the food dilemmas Americans face each day and explores common food mysteries and shocking news about manufactured food.

New & Classic HBO Shows

Keep up with HBO classics and hit new shows like Succession, The Wire, Barry and The Righteous Gemstones.

Expanded Library & Fan Favorites

Put on familiar classics, guilty pleasures and bingeworthy favorites like Friends, Ghost Adventures, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Big Bang Theory, South Park and Magnolia Table.

Add Max to your DIRECTV subscription today so you can watch all your favorites.

