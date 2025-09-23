LéaLA 2025: Ten Years of Stories, Voices and Celebration

Los Angeles is getting ready for one of its most vibrant cultural traditions: LéaLA – the Spanish-Language Book Fair and Literary Festival. From September 25–28, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes (right in the heart of historic Olvera Street) will transform into a lively four-day celebration of books, ideas and creativity.

DIRECTV is thrilled to celebrate LéaLA’s 10th edition, as the festival is pulling out all the stops to celebrate a decade of storytelling. The theme, “Let’s Build Peace Together,” captures the spirit of the event: a joyful gathering where reading, culture and community spark dialogue and connection.

MiEspañol Channel Pack Joins the Fun

This year, MiEspañol Chanel Pack is helping to shine a spotlight on LéaLA. MiEspañol is a Channel Pack, a tailored lineup of programming at an affordable price point, that provides access to over 60 Spanish-language channels and the ViX Premium with Ads streaming service. Designed for viewers who prefer Spanish-language content, it offers a curated lineup of sports, movies, shows and news.

Just as MiEspañol delivers the best in Spanish-language entertainment right to your screen, LéaLA brings the best of Spanish-language books, authors and ideas to the heart of Los Angeles. Both celebrate the stories that connect us, and together with television stations Canal Once and Canal Veintidós, we’re making this year’s festival one to remember.

Happening just after Mexico’s Independence Day festivities and during Hispanic Heritage Month, LéaLA couldn’t be more perfectly timed. It’s a party for the Spanish language, a spotlight on Latino culture and a chance for Angelenos to come together in one of the city’s most iconic cultural spaces.

What LéaLA Is All About

This year especially, LéaLA is, at its heart, a book fair; one of the most ambitious Spanish-language literary gatherings in the United States. It’s a place where families browse for children’s stories, students discover new voices and book lovers load their arms with novels, poetry and essays (maybe even a signed copy or two!).

But LéaLA is more than just bookshelves and signings. It’s also a festival atmosphere, with workshops, film screenings, panels and live readings spilling across the cultural space of LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. You might wander from a thought-provoking roundtable discussion straight into a musical performance, or from a family-friendly storytelling session into a lively conversation with a bestselling novelist. And the best part? Every single event is free and open to the public.

What’s Happening at LéaLA 2025

Expect a packed program filled with color, energy and inspiration:

The Forum of Ideas: An academic gathering focused on bilingual and bicultural education, designed to spark collaboration between Mexico and California.

An academic gathering focused on bilingual and bicultural education, designed to spark collaboration between Mexico and California. Film Spotlight: The touching film La Falla , directed by Alana Simões , about children in Jalisco experiencing the bittersweet departure of their teacher. <iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/r5XpEePisHU?si=8bLWMSayTCYtwaH0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The touching film , directed by , about children in Jalisco experiencing the bittersweet departure of their teacher. Conversations With Writers: Meet acclaimed voices like José Ignacio Valenzuela (“El Chascas”) , Xavier Velasco , María Baranda , Toño Malpica , Alberto Chimal , Raquel Castro , Benito Taibo and Jorge F. Hernández as they share stories and ideas.

Meet acclaimed voices like , , , , , , and as they share stories and ideas. Poetry Hub: A fan favorite where poets Gaspar Orozco and Ilana Luna bring audiences into a lively mix of verse, dialogue and creativity.

A fan favorite where poets and bring audiences into a lively mix of verse, dialogue and creativity. For Kids and Families: Ten interactive workshops through the Letras para Volar initiative, filled with music, storytelling and hands-on fun that nurtures a love of reading while celebrating values of peace and togetherness.

And of course, books, books and more books—with over 40 publishing houses and the Carlos Fuentes Bookstore offering everything from classics to new releases.

Why LéaLA Matters

Organized by the University of Guadalajara Foundation USA, with support from the Grodman Legacy, LéaLA has become one of the most significant celebrations of Spanish-language literature in the U.S.. Part of what makes it truly special is its accessibility: every activity, from panels and screenings to kids’ workshops and poetry readings, is completely free to the public. It’s not just a book fair, it’s a community celebration where everyone is welcome. DIRECTV is proud to highlight this convergence of fun and learning, alongside Canal Once and Canal Veintidós.

Plan Your Visit

The Inauguration is Thursday, September 25 at 9:45am on the main stage, and the opening ceremony kicks off at 4:00 PM. The festival runs daily from 9 AM to 7 PM through Sunday, September 28.

Details and full schedule available at http://www.lea-la.com

Join DIRECTV in celebrating exceptional Spanish-language voices, stories, authors and culture. Whether you’re a lifelong reader, a parent looking for a family outing or someone curious about Hispanic Heritage Month, this festival is the place to be. Ten years in, LéaLA has proven that literature can be a party, and everyone’s invited.