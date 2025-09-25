It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month, and DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® is here to help you connect and celebrate with your Latino and Hispanic customers.

According to the United States Census Bureau, there are 65.2 million Hispanics in the U.S.—making it the nation's largest racial or ethnic demographic. Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month is a smart opportunity for business owners to tap into this large customer base.

When is National Hispanic Heritage Month?

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Monday, September 15, 2025, through Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

What is National Hispanic Heritage Month?

National Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration of Hispanic and Latino history and culture. It started out as a week-long celebration in 1968 under President Johnson, and was extended to a month-long celebration in 1988 by President Reagan.

Unlike other heritage months (Black History Month, Women’s History Month, etc.) that start on the first day of the month, National Hispanic Heritage Month starts mid-month on September 15. This date was chosen to align with the many Central American countries that celebrate their independence days during this time period. Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua all celebrate their Independence Day on September 15; Mexico’s Independence Day is on September 16; Chile’s is on September 18 and Belize’s on September 21.

Each year, the National Council of Hispanic Employment Program Managers (NCHEPM) selects a theme for National Hispanic Heritage Month. The theme for 2025 is “Collective Heritage: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future.”

How Can Your Business Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month?

Whether you own a restaurant, a daycare, a beauty shop, a mercado or another business, there are lots of ways you can celebrate the Latin and Hispanic culture and better connect with your customers during National Hispanic Heritage Month. Here are a few ideas:

Serve authentic Latin dishes at your restaurant.

Host a Tango or Salsa dancing night at your bar or restaurant.

Daycare owners can show family-friendly movies like “Encanto” or “Coco” to introduce young kids to Hispanic culture.

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month by playing Latin music at your barber shops/beauty salons, laundry mats or retail businesses.

Get Spanish-Language Programming For Your Business

Want to provide your Latino and Hispanic customers with TV entertainment they'll love? DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS offers great Spanish-language TV packages that both your English and Spanish-speaking customers can enjoy.

