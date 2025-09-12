10 Latin American Movies to Stream for Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15), why not treat yourself to a cinematic feast? Dive into these 10 captivating films available on DIRECTV, each showcasing the rich tapestry of Hispanic experiences. Whether you’re in the mood for heart-wrenching dramas, lively musicals, enlightening documentaries, action-packed adventures, or family-friendly fare, DIRECTV has the perfect lineup to keep you entertained. Happy viewing!

Family Friendly

Miguel dreams of playing music, but his family has banned it for generations. A magical trip to the Land of the Dead helps him uncover family secrets and prove that following your passion can also honor your roots.

The Madrigal family is full of magical gifts, except for Mirabel, who feels like the odd one out. But when the family’s magic starts to fade, she just might be the one they’ve been waiting for all along.

Manolo is torn between becoming a bullfighter like his family wants or a musician like his heart desires. His journey through colorful afterlife worlds shows that love and courage can rewrite destiny.

Dramas

This portrait of artist Frida Kahlo dives into her fiery marriage, bold politics, and unforgettable art. It’s a vibrant story of a woman who turned pain and passion into lasting cultural power.

In this biographical drama, Selena Quintanilla (Jennifer Lopez) is born into a musical Mexican-American family in Texas. Her father, Abraham, realizes that his young daughter is talented and begins performing with her at small venues. She finds success and is on the cusp of mainstream stardom when tragedy strikes.

Ana is a smart, ambitious teen in East L.A. trying to balance family expectations with her dreams of college. Along the way, she learns to love her body and her voice, proving curves and confidence never go out of style.

Musicals

Life in Washington Heights bursts with music, dance, and big dreams. Usnavi and his neighbors chase love, success, and community in a story that turns everyday life into a celebration.

At a high school dance in New York City in 1957, young Tony falls head over heels for Maria the moment he sees her. Their growing love story ignites tensions between the feuding gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, as they struggle for dominance over the neighborhood.

Action

A traveling musician is mistaken for a hitman, and chaos follows him across a small Mexican town. Shot on a shoestring budget, this scrappy neo-western flick put Robert Rodriguez on the map.

Documentary

This documentary celebrates the rise of Latin music in the U.S. With stars, history, and plenty of rhythm, it shows how Latino culture shaped modern American life—and the soundtrack we all dance to.

