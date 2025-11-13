‘Landman’ Season 2 Details Premiere Date: Sunday, November 16

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Starring: Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Sam Elliott, Andy Garcia

Creators: Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace

Genre: Drama

Episodes: 10, released weekly

Dust off your cowboy hat and get ready to return to the vast landscapes of West Texas, as the thrilling story of Tommy Norris continues with a brand-new season of Landman. After breaking Paramount+ streaming records when it debuted, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season, which starts November 16, 2025.

Starring Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Ali Larter and this season Sam Elliott and Andy Garcia, Landman season two will follow the Norris family as they navigate the increasing dangers and rising stakes of the oil industry.

Here’s the information you need to be ready to watch the new season when it premieres.

When is ‘Landman’ Season 2’s Release Date?

The perfect cap to your weekend, Landman season two debuts Sunday, November 16 on Paramount+. New episodes will premiere weekly.

Where to Watch ‘Landman’ Season 2

Landman season two will stream on Paramount+ starting on Sunday, November 16.

What Happened at the End of ‘Landman’ Season 1? (Spoilers Ahead!)

Season one of Landman ended with Tommy beaten down emotionally and physically after a season that plunged him deep into the dangerous world of West Texas oil. Based on the hit 11-part podcast Boomtown, the series is set in the boomtowns reshaping the global economy, climate and geopolitical landscape. It’s a world where roughnecks, wildcat billionaires, ranch families and cartel operators collide, and where every land deal has the potential to change someone’s life – or end it.

The season starts with Tommy as a seasoned landman, negotiating land acquisitions for M-TEX. By the end of the season, however, that all changes. The final episode begins emotionally with Monty, the President of M-TEX, dying in a hospital bed. It’s there that Tommy – after years of working the M-TEX fields – agrees to take over as president of M-TEX, working for the owner of the company, Monty’s wife Cami. This shift puts Tommy in the middle of the show’s central class dynamic, forcing a roughneck landman into corporate politics he never asked for.

But in West Texas, the danger isn’t just financial or political – it’s physical, too. After Tommy secured a piece of property sitting on a key drug smuggling route, the local cartel didn’t just push back; they made an example out of him.

They ambushed him and tortured him within inches of his life. It’s one of the most harrowing sequences in Landman season one and a brutal reminder of how deeply the cartel’s interests overlap with oil money and land rights.

In that moment of complete despair, Tommy is tortured even more by the idea that he’d die without ever putting his family back together, the one hope he’s carried quietly through every setback.

And that’s when everything shifts. Big cartel boss Galino steps in and eliminates the men torturing Tommy. Not out of kindness, mind you; he saves him because he sees opportunity, setting the stage for a much bigger, more dangerous game heading into Landman season 2.

What Is ‘Landman’ Season 2 About?

Landman season two finds Tommy in a vice grip. Now an executive and a landman, Tommy needs to navigate the risks of the job in an entirely new way. Cami demands success in this period of turmoil and that means making bolder, more dangerous decisions.

As if the demands of corporate life weren’t enough, Tommy must find his place on the other side of the law where the cartel boss Galino sits. Tommy owes Galino his life and he stands to learn a great deal from one of the few people that understands his pressure.

Amidst all of the chaos of the job comes the challenge of balancing a family life he’s still trying to save. As the season’s logline admits, “sooner or later something’s got to break.”

‘Landman’ Season 2 Cast

Much of season one’s cast returns with the notable exception of Jon Hamm. In season two, Sam Elliott and Andy Garcia are slated to have expanded roles.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

as Tommy Norris Ali Larter as Angela Norris

as Angela Norris Demi Moore as Cami Miller

as Cami Miller Andy Garcia as Galino

as Galino Sam Elliott as T.L., Tommy’s father

as T.L., Tommy’s father Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

as Ainsley Norris Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris

as Cooper Norris Paulina Chávez as Ariana

as Ariana Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone

as Rebecca Falcone Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt Joeberg

as Sheriff Walt Joeberg James Jordan as Dale Bradley

as Dale Bradley Jon Hamm as Monty Miller

‘Landman’ Season 2 Trailer

Watch ‘Landman’ Season 2 on DIRECTV

Frequently Asked Questions Is there a season 2 of Landman? Yes, season 2 of Landman will premiere on Paramount+ Sunday, November 16, 2025. Will Tommy be in Landman Season 2? Yes, Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thorton, will be returning for season 2 of Landman. Is Monty returning in season 2 of Landman? No, Monty (Jon Hamm) will not be returning for the second season of Landman because his character died at the end of season 1.

