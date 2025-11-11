I Love LA Season 1 Details Premiere Date: Sunday, November 2 @ 10:30 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: HBO and HBO Max

Starring: Rachell Sennott, Odessa A’zion, Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, True Whitaker

Creator: Rachel Sennott

Genre: Comedy

Episodes: Weekly release schedule (regular time slot – Sunday 10:30 p.m. ET)

The ‘Untitled Rachel Sennott Project’ not only has a name, but it also has a premiere date.

I Love LA, the newest comedy series created by and starring Sennott, premieres on November 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO. Here’s a look at everything you need to know before you start watching.

When does ‘I Love LA’ Season 1 Premiere?

Season one of I Love LA premieres on Sunday, November 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO (Channel 502) and streaming on HBO Max. The eight-episode season will air weekly.

Where do I watch ‘I Love LA’?

I Love LA will air Sundays at 10:30 on HBO (Channel 502) and streaming on HBO Max starting November 2. From there, the series will have new episodes airing every Sunday.

‘I Love LA’ Season 1 Episode Release Schedule

The pilot episode is titled “Block Her.” It’s currently untitled episode 8 finale is slated for December 21. Here’s the full episode release schedule:

Season 1, Episode 1 : “Block Her” | Sunday, Nov. 2 @ 10:30 p.m. ET

: “Block Her” | Sunday, Nov. 2 @ 10:30 p.m. ET Season 1, Episode 2 : “Roger & Munchy” | Sunday, Nov. 9 @ 10:30 p.m. ET

: “Roger & Munchy” | Sunday, Nov. 9 @ 10:30 p.m. ET Season 1, Episode 3 : “Girl’s Girl” | Sunday, Nov. 16 @ 10:30 p.m. ET

: “Girl’s Girl” | Sunday, Nov. 16 @ 10:30 p.m. ET Season 1, Episode 4 : TBA | Sunday, Nov. 23 @ 10:30 p.m. ET

: TBA | Sunday, Nov. 23 @ 10:30 p.m. ET Season 1, Episode 5 : TBA | Sunday, Nov. 30 @ 10:30 p.m. ET

: TBA | Sunday, Nov. 30 @ 10:30 p.m. ET Season 1, Episode 6: TBA | Sunday, Dec. 7 @ 10:30 p.m. ET

TBA | Sunday, Dec. 7 @ 10:30 p.m. ET Season 1, Episode 7: TBA | Sunday, Dec. 14 @ 10:30 p.m. ET

TBA | Sunday, Dec. 14 @ 10:30 p.m. ET Season 1, Episode 8: TBA | Sunday, Dec. 21 @ 10:30 p.m. ET

What is ‘I Love LA’ About?

I Love LA follows a tight-knit – okay, maybe a little codependent – group of friends who reunite in Los Angeles after years apart. This comedy series offers an authentic and hilarious look at navigating love, ambition and friendship in the city of dreams.

Described as Girls for young millennials and Gen Z, I Love LA is a relatable and refreshing portrait of what it means to come into your own in a world that never seems to slow down.

‘I Love LA’ Season 1 Cast

Here’s a look at the season 1 cast of I Love LA:

Rachel Sennott as Maia , an ambitious professional looking to make her mark as a talent agent in Los Angeles

, an ambitious professional looking to make her mark as a talent agent in Los Angeles Josh Hutcherson as Dylan , Maia’s boyfriend who is a teacher

, Maia’s boyfriend who is a teacher Odessa A’zion as Tallulah , a flaky former friend of Maia’s who is suddenly back in her life – and apparently an influencer?

, a flaky former friend of Maia’s who is suddenly back in her life – and apparently an influencer? Jordan Firstman as Charlie , Maia’s friend and a celebrity stylist

, Maia’s friend and a celebrity stylist True Whitaker as Alani, Maia’s friend. A nepo-baby, Alani is the daughter of a famous actor who works at her father’s production company

Other recurring and guest cast members include: Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Leighton Meester, Quenlin Blackwell, Elijah Wood, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez and Colin Woodell.

‘I Love LA’ Season 1 Trailer

Here’s a glimpse of where I Love LA is headed in its first season.

What else should I watch if I like ‘I Love LA’?

If you end up falling in love with I Love LA, there’s plenty to keep you busy while you wait for new episodes to drop.

I Love LA joins the ranks of HBO’s standout comedies – Hacks, The Other Two, Insecure, Girls and Los Espookys – all celebrated for their sharp writing, wit and authentic portrayals of modern life.

For those drawn to the show’s grounded humor and Gen Z lens, Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls and FX’s Adults offer equally funny and heartfelt takes on finding yourself – and your people – in a chaotic world.

Fans of the cast can also catch Rachel Sennott in Bodies Bodies Bodies, Shiva Baby, I Used to Be Funny, and Bottoms, which she co-wrote and starred in. For more of Jordan Firstman, check out English Teacher and Search Party.

Watch ‘I Love LA’ on DIRECTV

Make sure to mark your calendar so you’re ready to watch the brand new comedy series I Love LA when it airs on Sunday, November 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it on HBO or stream it on HBO Max. Both of which you can access with DIRECTV.

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch I Love LA season 1? I Love LA premieres on November 2, 2025 at 10:30 pm ET on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. What is Rachel Sennott's Untitled Comedy series 2025? Rachel Sennott's new comedy series is official titled I Love LA. Is Rachel Sennott writing any TV shows? Rachel Sennott is writing and starring in I Love LA, a new comedy about a group of friends trying to make it in Los Angeles.

