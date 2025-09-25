‘English Teacher’ Season 2 Watch Guide

Sharpen your pencils and hide your parent-teacher conference notes: English Teacher is heading back to class! The offbeat comedy that turned high school politics and personal drama into laugh-out-loud chaos is back on FX for Season 2, and Evan Marquez is once again proving that teaching English is anything but a quiet job.

Watch ‘English Teacher’ and other top FX shows on DIRECTV! Don’t have DIRECTV? Sign up today!

‘English Teacher’ Season 2 Release Date and Where to Watch

Class officially starts on Thursday, September 25 at 9pm ET/PT, with a three-episode premiere on FX. Episodes are also added to Hulu’s streaming library the day after they air on FX.

What Is ‘English Teacher’ About?

At its heart, the show follows Evan Marquez, a high school English teacher with a knack for turning everyday faculty problems into spectacular messes. Created and led by Brian Jordan Alvarez, the series balances teacher drama, modern culture clashes and awkward romance with razor-sharp humor. Think less “Dead Poets Society” and more “Dead Wi-Fi Society.”

What Happened in ‘English Teacher’ Season 1

Season 1 threw Evan into the spotlight when a parent complaint about his personal life spiraled into a full-blown school controversy. From there, he juggled powderpuff football games, drag performances, safety drills, field trips and one painfully awkward surprise birthday party. It was a crash course in surviving high school politics as a grown adult.

‘English Teacher’ Season 2 Cast

Brian Jordan Alvarez plays Evan Marquez, the teacher who always means well, even if things don’t always go well.

plays Evan Marquez, the teacher who always means well, even if things don’t always go well. Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders, Evan’s best friend and the school’s peppy History teacher.

as Gwen Sanders, Evan’s best friend and the school’s peppy History teacher. Sean Patton as Markie Hillridge, gym teacher and lovable chaos engine.

as Markie Hillridge, gym teacher and lovable chaos engine. Enrico Colantoni as Principal Grant Moretti, holding the school together with duct tape and coffee.

as Principal Grant Moretti, holding the school together with duct tape and coffee. Carmen Christopher as Rick Santana, the guidance counselor who might need some guidance himself.

as Rick Santana, the guidance counselor who might need some guidance himself. Jordan Firstman as Malcolm, Evan’s boyfriend who’s constantly roped into school drama he never signed up for.

What to Expect from ‘English Teacher’ Season 2

Season 2 takes Evan and Morrison-Hensley High to even messier, funnier and more chaotic places. Expect topical satire that tackles everything from COVID and climate change to military recruiters and cellphone bans. Evan’s relationship with Malcolm faces new strain as his crusades at school start spilling into his personal life, while colleagues like Gwen, Rick and Principal Moretti get bigger storylines of their own. The result? A semester that’s louder, weirder and even more personal than before.

‘English Teacher’ Season 2 Episodes

Here’s the syllabus for Season 2:

S2 Episode 1 – Covid in America: September 25

S2 Episode 2 – Trash: September 25

S2 Episode 3 – Grant’s Dinner Party: September 25

S2 Episode 4 – College Week: October 2

S2 Episode 5 – Evan’s Mom: October 2

S2 Episode 6 – Recruiter: October 2

S2 Episode 7 – Lake Trip: October 9

S2 Episode 8 – Accreditation: October 9

S2 Episode 9 – Lock In: October 16

S2 Episode 10 – Graduation: October 16

Watch ‘English Teacher’ on DIRECTV

With Evan back at the chalkboard (and probably already in trouble), Season 2 English Teacher on FX is shaping up to be the funniest semester yet. Don’t miss a laugh, with DIRECTV!