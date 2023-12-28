Weigel Broadcasting Co. and DIRECTV Expand Distribution of Heroes & Icons Adding Several Millions of Potential New Viewers

Weigel Broadcasting Co. and DIRECTV today announced Weigel’s classic drama and action-adventure channel Heroes & Icons is now available nationwide to DIRECTV satellite customers, complementing its ongoing availability to DIRECTV streaming and U-verse homes, and adding several millions of potential new viewers. Heroes & Icons is available in HD on DIRECTV (channel 385). It remains available on U-verse (channels 1137HD/137SD) where it launched in December 2015, as well as DIRECTV STREAM (channel 385) where it joined that lineup in October 2021.

“We appreciate the growing partnership we have with DIRECTV that allows for our national networks, MeTV and H&I, which are established viewer favorites, to be carried on their satellite and streaming platforms for their customers’ enjoyment,” said Neal Sabin, Vice-Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co.

“This agreement provides Weigel a strong opportunity to grow its national network viewership and sponsors, while ensuring our customers continue to possess consistent, reliable access to Weigel’s local stations,” said Linda Burakoff, senior vice president of content and programming at DIRECTV. “We continue to work creatively with programmers like Weigel with broadcast properties to fulfill our mutual business interests in ways that consumers gain greater choice, value, and reliability they deserve.”

Heroes & Icons on DIRECTV Channel 385: Compelling drama, action and adventure come to life on H&I. Weekdays, strap in for a different dramatic TV series experience each day with the H&I Day Shift. Sunday through Friday nights, H&I boldly goes where no network has gone before with “All Star Trek”, featuring each original live action “Star Trek” TV series.

