The Halloween movies are one of Hollywood’s most iconic horror film franchises. It’s the franchise that launched Jamie Lee Curtis’ career and introduced us to one of the slasher genre’s most infamous villains: Michael Myers, the seemingly-immortal, knife-wielding serial killer with the distinctive, terrifying Halloween mask.

The Halloween movies are famous for various timelines, remakes and reboots which has given it a “Choose Your Own Adventure” quality. If you’re looking for some spooky season viewing and new to the franchise, here’s how to make sense of it.

‘Halloween’ Movies in Order (All Timelines)

Following the Halloween series in order is a bit of a challenge compared to other iconic movie franchises. That’s because there are no less than five timelines.

There’s the original continuity, the Dimension Films continuity, the remake continuity, the Blumhouse continuity and the stand-alone Halloween III: Season of the Witch anthology continuity.

Here’s how to watch all of the Halloween movies in order, by timeline.

Warning: Halloween movie spoilers below.

The Original Timeline

The first run of the Michael Myers reign of horror came from the mind of the legendary John Carpenter in the late 1970s and carried on through the mid-90s. For those new to the Halloween franchise, this is where to start.

‘Halloween’ (1978)

The original that started it all. Widely considered one of the greatest horror movies of all time, the debut entry in this beloved slasher franchise took us to a small town in Illinois on Halloween night. Michael Myers escapes from the mental institution he was sentenced to after killing his sister on Halloween night 15 years prior and gets right back to his old, murderous ways. He stalks Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her friends as his psychiatrist tries to find and stop him.

Directed and written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, this is one of the slasher genre’s definitive films.

‘Halloween II’ (1981)

Halloween II picks up right where the first one left off, with Michael Myers again in pursuit of Laurie Strode after another successful escape from confinement. The same psychiatrist from the original, Dr. Sam Loomis, is in hot pursuit. The tension this movie builds is shocking, sure, but not as shocking as the secret connection Laurie Strode learns she has with her pursuer: He’s actually her older brother, and that’s why he’s hunting her.

Written and produced by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, Carpenter passed directorial duties to Rick Rosenthal for this entry.

‘Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers’ (1988)

As the title suggests, Halloween 4 once again features the return of Michael Myers. A decade after his first killing spree, Myers awakens from a comatose state and travels back to Illinois to kill his niece, Jamie Lloyd. (Laurie has since died in a car accident.) Loomis, now battle-scarred from his encounters with Michael, is once again forced to try and stop him.

‘Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers’ (1989)

Myers was definitely dead this time at the end of Halloween 4, right? No dice. Halloween 5 finds Michael Myers cheating death once again to continue his pursuit of Jamie. But this time, Jamie has some baggage of her own, and Dr. Sam Loomis has an idea for how to stop Michael once and for all.

This entry introduces the “Curse of Thorn” origin story concept for Michael Myers.

‘Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers’ (1995)

To understand the existence and apparent immortality of Michael Myers, you must first understand the “Curse of Thorn.” Picking up where Halloween 5 left off, Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, the franchise’s sixth entry, leans hard into the supernatural and closes the first run of the franchise. If you’re into horror cult movies, you’re going to love it.

The Dimension Films Timeline

Here’s where things get interesting. Dimension Films uses the first two Halloween films to ground their timeline, then expands the franchise 20 years into the future, with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her lead role of Laurie Strode and John Carpenter serving as executive producer.

First, watch Halloween (1978) and Halloween II (1981) if you haven’t already, or just to refresh yourself for this alternate timeline.

‘Halloween H20: 20 Years Later’ (1998)

Presumed dead for 20 years, Michael Meyers returns to haunt Haddonfield and hunt down Laurie Strode. But Laurie’s not in Haddonfield, and she’s not going by Laurie anymore. But all that still doesn’t mean she’s safe.

‘Halloween: Resurrection’ (2002)

Michael Myers returns to his childhood home to discover it is being used for an Internet reality show. That, of course, doesn’t sit well with him. Predictably, his displeasure with the situation means everyone involved must fight — or run — for their lives. Halloween: Resurrection closes the book on the H20 timeline of the series, with Rick Rosenthal back in the director’s seat.

The Remake Timeline a.k.a The Rob Zombie Timeline

Though he’s arguably more famous as a hard rock musician, Rob Zombie is an accomplished horror director, too, giving us classics such as House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects. He was given the reigns of the Halloween franchise and completely remade the original two films. The same story is reimagined with a new cast of characters and new plotlines that separated the remakes from the originals.

‘Halloween’ (2007)

Taking the original plot and placing it in modern times, Rob Zombie brings viewers back to Haddonfield to explore the origins of Michael Myers. We see him as a child as he begins to display signs of psychopathy before the story him as he grows older and morphs into the indestructible killer horror film fans love and fear.

‘Halloween II’ (2009)

The second of the Rob Zombie Halloween films explores the inexplicable connection between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. Like the original two films, this sequel picks up where the first one left off.

The Blumhouse Productions Timeline

Ok, now things get really interesting. Blumhouse Productions also launches their series from the first film, and Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode in yet another alternate universe, this time alongside her estranged daughter Karen played by Judy Greer.

John Carpenter once again remained on board as an executive producer for this timeline.

‘Halloween’ (2018)

The 11th installment of the horror series picks up from the end of the very first. Michael Myers has been institutionalized for 40 years, but a prison transfer opens the door for a possible escape. Though Myers been presumed missing, Laurie Strode still lives in fear of the killer becoming a hard-drinking recluse and distant mother to her daughter. When Michael shows up again to murder Strode, her daughter and her granddaughter, she goes to war with him.

‘Halloween Kills’ (2021)

In Halloween Kills, we again follow Michael Myers in his pursuit of his most elusive quarry, Laurie Strode, after surviving the fire in Laurie’s home that she used to try to kill him in the last film. This time Laurie has even more to lose. Like its 2018 predecessor and 2022 sequel, Halloween Kills was written by Danny McBride.

‘Halloween Ends’ (2022)

The latest entry into the iconic horror franchise, Halloween Ends brings the Michael Myers-Laurie Strode saga to an end. But The Shape is not the only danger Laurie must contend with in this film: a new killer, taken under Michael’s sinister wing, is on the loose, too.

The Anthology Timeline

‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch’ (1982)

An early idea for the Halloween franchise was to make it an anthology series with each movie focusing on a different Halloween theme on Halloween night.

This installment doesn’t feature Michael Myers and instead takes on a witchier vibe than its slasher predecessors. Though fans were disappointed with the deviation when it was first released, Halloween III has found a cult following.

Even still, it stands on its own among the other films in the franchise.

If you’re about to jump into the Halloween movies and watch every timeline in order, here’s a quick at-a-glance guide to the entire series by timeline:

How to Watch All of the ‘Halloween’ Movies in Order of Release

Rather get the same experience cinemagoers were treated to? Here’s the Halloween watch order by release date:

Halloween (1978)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Halloween (2007)

Halloween II (2009)

Halloween (2018)

Halloween Kills (2021)

Halloween Ends (2022)

Frequently Asked Questions Who plays Michael Myers in the Halloween movies? In the 1978 original, six different actors played Michael Myers: Nick Castle, Tony Moran, Tommy Lee Wallace, James Winburn, Will Sandin and Debra Hill. Over the years, 21 different actors have portrayed the menacing, indestructible serial killer.

