As Ellen Pompeo’s character says in the trailer, “Folks just love a Good American Family.” However, the family depicted in this all-new Hulu limited series is far from that.

Good American Family premieres on Wednesday, March 19. The show was inspired by a real-life story of a Midwestern family who adopted a Ukrainian-born orphan named Natalia Grace. However, they quickly begin to suspect that she’s not as sweet and innocent as she seems.

The new limited series stars Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy), Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) and Imogen Faith Reid. Get a sneak peek by watching the Good American Family trailer below.

Our watch guide has everything you need to know about the Good American Family release date, cast and how to watch on Hulu with DIRECTV.

When Is the ‘Good American Family’ Release Date?

Good American Family premieres on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 on Hulu. The first two episodes of the new series will be available on the premiere day and new episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays.

How To Watch ‘Good American Family’

Watch Good American Family on Hulu or with a Disney+ subscription with a Hulu add-on. DIRECTV subscribers can watch using their Gemini device.

How Many Episodes Will ‘Good American Family’ Have?

The limited drama series Good American Family will consist of eight episodes.

What Is ‘Good American Family’ About?

Kristen (Ellen Pompeo) and Michael Barnett (Mark Duplass) are a couple from Indiana who adopt a seven-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism named Natalia Grace. Initially they are thrilled to welcome a daughter into their family. However, as they begin to raise Natalia with their three biological sons, Kristen begins to question Natalia’s age and if she is lying about who she really is.

The trailer says the show was inspired by “multiple stories, perspectives, threats, interpretations and accusations.”

Is ‘Good American Family’ Based on a True Story?

Yes, the new Hulu series is based on the true story of Natalia Grace. Born in Ukraine, she was diagnosed with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare genetic disorder that affects her bones and spine, making her smaller than other kids her age. She came to the U.S. and was adopted by Kristen and Michael Barnett in 2010.

The couple had three biological sons and were excited to add a daughter to their family. However, it wasn’t long before Krisetne and Michael began to question Natalia’s age, saying that she showed signs of puberty. They also accused Natalia of having violent tendencies, saying that she tried to poison Kristine’s coffee, pull her toward an electric fence and would leave thumbtacks on stairs for them to step on.

In 2012, the Barnetts successfully positioned the court to legally change Natalia’s age from eight to 22. The couple eventually rented Natalia her own apartment in Indiana and left her there while the Barnetts moved the rest of their family to Canada. A year later, Natalia was evicted from the apartment and Kristen and Michael were accused of child abandonment and neglect. These charges were later dismissed in court.

Kristina and Michael divorced in 2014, and eventually Natalia was taken in by Cynthia and Antwon Mans. The unusual story captured national attention as Natlaia appeared on Dr. Phil and a three-season docuseries was made about her life. A DNA test taken in August 2023 revealed that Natalia was then 22 years old and that she was, in fact, a child during the time of her adoption.

Want to learn more about Natalia Grace’s story? Watch The Curious Case of Natalia Grace on DIRECTV.

Meet the ‘Good American Family’ Cast

Check out the Good American Family cast who will be starting alongside Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass.

Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett, Natalia’s adoptive mother

Natalia’s adoptive mother Mark Duplass as Michael Barnett, Natalia’s adoptive father

Natalia’s adoptive father Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace, a seven-year-old girl with dwarfism

a seven-year-old girl with dwarfism Dulé Hill as Det. Brandon Drysdale, the detective investigating the Barnetts for criminal allegations

the detective investigating the Barnetts for criminal allegations Sarayu Blue as Valika, a parent at the daycare

a parent at the daycare Christina Hendricks as Cynthia Mans, a pastor’s wife and foster mother

Watch ‘Good American Family’ on DIRECTV

Good American Family premieres on March 19, on Hulu, which you can watch with DIRECTV.

