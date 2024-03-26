DIRECTV Upgrades User Experience for Customers Who Stream using Gemini Devices

DIRECTV is building on its leadership in sports and its premier viewing and aggregation experience.

Customers who watch DIRECTV satellite-free with a Gemini device will soon receive an upgrade to a new, fully-tailored experience called Your TV. This new interface combines a user’s selected favorites with their most watched content to immediately put the best of live programming front and center from the moment the TV is turned on.

“The growing fragmentation of content across multiple apps and video services means it is increasingly more difficult for customers to find the shows and games they want. DIRECTV’s Your TV provides Gemini users who stream DIRECTV with a customized view of the entertainment or sports content they love the most, all in one place, including scores and stats for their favorite teams,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing offer of DIRECTV.

Your TV, an evolution from the current DIRECTV What’s on Now interface, introduces new features such as live playback, and live sports scores and stats, all in the first carousel.

With baseball’s opening day right around the corner and basketball and hockey playoffs not too far way, Your TV is a sports fan’s dream come true and a sleek and simple way to highlight content curated to fit the user’s viewing habits.

The Your TV carousel is being rolled out in phases via a software update to Gemini and Gemini Air device customers in the coming weeks. In addition, users of third-party (10 foot) devices (including Roku and Fire TV) to stream DIRECTV are expected to have access to the new carousel later in 2024.