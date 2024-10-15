The story continues for fans of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon. Get ready for an all-new spinoff series as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premieres on CBS on Thursday, October 17. (Check your local listings)

This watch guide will provide you with everything you need to know about the spinoff as the next chapter begins for Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment).

Get a first look at the series by watching the trailer below!

How to Watch ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’

When is the Release Date for ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’?

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage comes out on Thursday, October 17, at 8 p.m. as part of CBS Premiere Week. Here’s the lineup for Thursday night.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage | 8/7c

Ghosts (Season 4 premiere) | 8:30/7:30c

Matlock | 9/8c

Elsbeth (Season 2 premiere) | 10/9c

What is ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ About?

Caution: Contains spoilers from Young Sheldon.

The spin-off sitcom is centered around newlyweds Georgie and Mandy as they navigate marriage, in-laws and parenthood in Texas. Fans first fell in love with Georgie in Young Sheldon, as the older (but not so book smart) brother of kid genius Sheldon Cooper. He met Mandy, a 29-year-old former weather girl, in season 5. After lying about his age, the 17-year-old high school dropout finds himself needing to grow up fast when Mandy becomes pregnant. In the final two seasons of Young Sheldon, Georgie and Mandy have a daughter named Cece and eventually get married.

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage will pick up a few months after Georgie’s father, George Cooper Sr.’s tragic death. Now 19 years old, Georgie and Mandy move in with her parents, Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey McAllister (Rachel Bay Jones). While we’ve seen Mandy’s father warm up to Georgie in the previous series and even offer him a job in his tire store, based on the trailer, it looks like Georgie will have to use his charm to bring his new mother-in-law around. The show will provide lots of laughs as the young couple navigates their new family dynamics. Viewers will also get to learn more about Mandy’s brother, Connor McAllister, who was played by Joseph Apollonio in one episode of Young Sheldon but has been recast by Dougie Baldwin.

The show was developed by the same executive producers and writers of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon — Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland. While Young Sheldon was filmed in a single-camera format, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is shot in a multi-camera sitcom style, just like The Big Bang Theory. The show is filmed in front of a live studio audience.

Will Sheldon Cooper Be in ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’?

Unlike The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, the new spinoff won’t focus on the iconic, socially inept character of Sheldon Cooper. The young genius moved to California to attend CalTech at the end of Young Sheldon, and while there could be opportunities for Ian Armitage to reprise his role with a special appearance, the new series will focus on Georgie, Mandy, her family, Mary Cooper, Meemaw and Georgie’s sister, Missy.

Why is the Show Called ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’?

Since the show is set in The Big Bang Theory universe, we know Georgie has been married more than once. The character of Georgie Cooper originally appeared in season 11 of The Big Bang Theory, when Sheldon and Lenard took a trip to Texas to invite Georgie to Sheldon and Amy’s wedding. In that episode, fans learned that Georgie owned a successful chain of tire stores in Texas and that he was left holding the family together after their dad died. In the original series, Georgie had been married and divorced twice, hence why it is called Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Does that mean Georgie and Mandy’s relationship is doomed from the start? Not necessarily. Just because they will get divorced doesn’t mean the two still can’t find their way back to each other. Looks like we’ll just have to watch to find out.

Meet the Cast of ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’

The cast of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will include some familiar faces from Young Sheldon as well as some brand-new characters. Check out the cast list below:

Main Cast

Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper

Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister

Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey McAllister, Mandy’s mom

Will Sasso as Jim McAllister, Mandy’s dad

Dougie Baldwin as Connor McAllister, Mandy’s younger brother

Jessie Prez as Ruben, an employee at Jim McAllister’s tire store

Guest Stars

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, mom of Georgie, Sheldon and Missy

Annie Potts as Connie Tucker aka Meemaw

Raegan Revord as Melissa “Missy” Cooper, Georgie’s younger sister

Watch ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ on DIRECTV

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premieres on Thursday, October 17, on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Can’t wait? Catch up (or rewatch) The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon with DIRECTV.

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’? Watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premiering on Thursday, October 17, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ via DIRECTV Will Jim Parsons appear in ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’? There are currently no plans for Jim Parsons (who played Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory and did the narration in Young Sheldon) to appear in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. However, Ian Armitage, who played Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon, has said he is open to making an appearance on the new show. Do I need to have seen ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ to enjoy ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage? Not necessarily. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage can be enjoyed on its own, but viewers who have seen the original series will enjoy special guest appearances and references to the original shows.

