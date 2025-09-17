School is back in session at Godolkin University, and Gen V is returning for another round of absurdly dark, gory and shocking twists as the next generation of Supes-in-training face their sophomore year.

Following the massive success of creator Eric Kripke’s expansion of The Boys universe, fans are eager for answers heading into Gen V season 2. Premiering on September 17, 2025, the new season promises even more dark humor, sharp satire, jaw-dropping plot twists and plenty of “I can’t believe that just happened” moments.

In this guide, we’ll break down the Gen V season 2 release date, cast, plot details and everything else you need to know before the premiere.

‘Gen V’ Season 2 Release Date

Gen V season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, with the first three episodes of the new season being released all at once.

From there, the remaining episodes of season 2 will be released weekly on Wednesdays for a total of eight episodes.

‘Gen V’ Release Schedule

S2, Episode 1: “New Year, New U” | Sept. 17, 2025

S2, Episode 2: “Justice Never Forgets” | Sept. 17, 2025

S2, Episode 3: “H Is for Human” | Sept. 17, 2025

S2, Episode 4: “Bags” | Sept. 24, 2025

S2, Episode 5: “The Kids Are Not All Right” | Oct. 1, 2025

S2, Episode 6: “Cooking Lessons” | Oct. 8, 2025

S2, Episode 7: “Hell Week” | Oct. 15, 2025

S2, Episode 8: “Trojan” | Oct. 22, 2025

Where to Watch ‘Gen V’

Fans can stream The Boys spinoff Gen V on Amazon Prime Video. For fans looking to get even deeper into the satirical alternate universe full of Supes, you can also stream the four seasons of the original series, The Boys, ahead of the final fifth season on Prime Video.

What Is ‘Gen V’ About?

Gen V expands The Boys universe by following the first generation of Supes who know the truth about their powers: they weren’t chosen by God but injected with Compound V by parents chasing fame and fortune.

The series takes place at Godolkin University, a prestigious college where young Supes are trained to become elite heroes — ideally earning a spot in The Seven. On the surface, it’s about education and opportunity, but beneath lies cutthroat competition and dangerous secrets with world-altering consequences.

What Happened in ‘Gen V’ Season 1?

Season 1 spoilers below!

Season 1 of Gen V introduces Marie Moreau, a blood-manipulating Supe, alongside fellow students Jordan, Andre, Emma, Cate and Sam (the group is sometimes described as the Guardians of Godolkin). While they deal with the usual college struggles — friendships, relationships and academics — they also uncover Godolkin’s sinister truth: Supe students are being weaponized through secret experiments in a facility known as “the Woods”.

As loyalties fracture, Cate and Sam go rogue, freeing test subjects from the Woods to slaughter humans. Homelander then intervenes, twisting the narrative by blaming Marie and her friends, while Cate and Sam are framed as heroes. In the finale’s final moments, Marie, Jordan, Emma and Andre awaken imprisoned in a high-security facility, cut off from the outside world with no clue what awaits them — or what the world will look like if they ever get out.

What Happened in ‘The Boys’ Season 4

The Boys season 4 spoilers below!

Because the two shows are intertwined, The Boys season 4 sets the stage for Gen V’s future.

By the finale, Homelander has consolidated terrifying control, embedding puppet leaders across the government and unleashing political violence nationwide. Billy Butcher’s overuse of Temp V leaves him with potent – yet concerning – powers that he uses to kill Victoria Neuman, but most of The Boys are captured in the process. Meanwhile, Soldier Boy is revealed to be alive in cryosleep — an ominous setup for what’s next.

What’s Expected for Season 2 of ‘Gen V’

Season 2 picks up sometime after the season 1 finale, with the group released from captivity and returning to Godolkin University. But campus life is far from normal: the U.S. is effectively under Homelander’s rule, and the new dean, Cipher (Hamish Linklater), is focused on turning students into soldiers.

Expect the tensions between Supes and humans to escalate further, with hints that Marie and her allies may discover a program capable of shifting the balance of power.

How will ‘Gen V’ continue without Andre?

Tragically, Chance Perdomo, who played Andre, one of the main Supe students, passed away in 2024. The show has written his absence into the story: Andre has died between seasons, and his father, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), is determined to uncover the truth behind his son’s fate.

Creator Eric Kripke spoke to TVLine about the decision not to recast Andre, but instead to weave his death into the season 2 storyline, saying:

“First, it’s just so unbelievably tragic, and my heart goes out to his family. We’re not trying to replace him because we can’t. We’re playing the character’s death on the show. So it’s very heavy and it’s really emotionally difficult for the cast. And we’re just trying to honor Chance as best we can.”

Fans have responded positively to Kripke’s approach, as the choice reflects respect for Chance’s legacy and ensures the character’s story is handled with care.

‘Gen V’ Characters & Cast List

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau , a blood-manipulating Supe who is learning to better control her powers. As she enters her sophomore year at Godolkin University, she finds herself at the center of the escalating conflict between Supes and humans.

, a blood-manipulating Supe who is learning to better control her powers. As she enters her sophomore year at Godolkin University, she finds herself at the center of the escalating conflict between Supes and humans. Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer / Little Cricket, a size-shifting Supe who has long struggled with the physical and emotional toll of her abilities. She was Marie’s freshman-year roommate, and the two have grown into close friends and confidantes.

a size-shifting Supe who has long struggled with the physical and emotional toll of her abilities. She was Marie’s freshman-year roommate, and the two have grown into close friends and confidantes. Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, an upperclassman at Godolkin University who possesses the ability to control minds with her touch. Initially Golden Boy’s girlfriend, she eventually grows close to Marie’s group and joins the Guardians of Godolkin. However, when dark secrets about her past come to light, Cate betrays her friends and joins Sam Riordan in an anti-human crusade.

an upperclassman at Godolkin University who possesses the ability to control minds with her touch. Initially Golden Boy’s girlfriend, she eventually grows close to Marie’s group and joins the Guardians of Godolkin. However, when dark secrets about her past come to light, Cate betrays her friends and joins Sam Riordan in an anti-human crusade. London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, a talented student eager to win approval from authority figures, especially Professor Brinkerhoff. Jordan can shift genders at will, with each form carrying distinct abilities. They become a core member of Marie’s group and her love interest over the course of season 1.

a talented student eager to win approval from authority figures, especially Professor Brinkerhoff. Jordan can shift genders at will, with each form carrying distinct abilities. They become a core member of Marie’s group and her love interest over the course of season 1. Asa Germann as Sam Riordan , Golden Boy’s younger brother, who was imprisoned and experimented on in the Woods until Marie’s group freed him. His schizophrenia heightens his volatile powers, which include superhuman strength, durability and enhanced hearing.

, Golden Boy’s younger brother, who was imprisoned and experimented on in the Woods until Marie’s group freed him. His schizophrenia heightens his volatile powers, which include superhuman strength, durability and enhanced hearing. Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher (New for season 2), the new dean of Godolkin University, intent on transforming students into soldiers, likely under Homelander’s direction. He previously oversaw the Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Center, a cruel Vought-run facility for “troubled” young adult Supes.

(New for season 2), the new dean of Godolkin University, intent on transforming students into soldiers, likely under Homelander’s direction. He previously oversaw the Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Center, a cruel Vought-run facility for “troubled” young adult Supes. Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity, Andre Anderson’s father, a B-list celebrity Supe obsessed with preserving his image.

Andre Anderson’s father, a B-list celebrity Supe obsessed with preserving his image. Ethan Slater as Thomas Godolkin (New for season 2), behavioral scientist and the founder of Godolkin University. As revealed by Dean Shetty, Godolkin partnered with Frederick Vought to study and control Supe behavior.

Expected ‘Gen V’ Season 2 Guest Stars

Chace Crawford as The Deep , a member of The Seven with aquatic-related powers. Now firmly under Homelander’s control, he’s tasked with carrying out covert assignments while remaining the butt of countless jokes.

, a member of The Seven with aquatic-related powers. Now firmly under Homelander’s control, he’s tasked with carrying out covert assignments while remaining the butt of countless jokes. Valorie Curry as Firecracker, a new member of The Seven with combustible abilities and inflammatory views. Fiercely ambitious, she leverages her controversial opinions to rise in prominence, enters a relationship with Homelander and is given her own news show to spread his propaganda.

a new member of The Seven with combustible abilities and inflammatory views. Fiercely ambitious, she leverages her controversial opinions to rise in prominence, enters a relationship with Homelander and is given her own news show to spread his propaganda. Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight , an ex-member of The Seven who teamed up with The Boys in an effort to stop Homelander’s rise to power.

, an ex-member of The Seven who teamed up with The Boys in an effort to stop Homelander’s rise to power. Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir II, a newer member of The Seven and the replacement for the original Black Noir, who was killed by Homelander.

Other new cast members expected to have recurring roles include Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher Georgie Murphy and Wyatt Dorion, although details of their roles are being kept under wraps.

‘Gen V’ Season 2 Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the new season, which was released at San Diego Comic Con:

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch Gen V? Gen V is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. When does Gen V season 2 come out? Gen V season 2 comes out on Wednesday, September 17. The first three episodes will be released. Is Gen V related to the show The Boys? Yes, Gen V is a direct spinoff of the hit series from Eric Kripke, The Boys.

