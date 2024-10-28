True crime TV shows have a unique allure, featuring fascinating mysteries, unexpected twists, and stories of long-overdue justice. The best true crime channels do more than just recount events; they engage viewers in the investigation. From cold cases finally solved to criminals caught in the act, these shows are sure to keep you captivated. Are you ready to explore some of the most compelling crime stories ever told?

Cold Case Files – Ch. 4271

With over 100,000 cold cases in America, only about 1% get solved. Cold Case Files brings you the inspiring stories of those who never gave up on finding justice. Watch as investigators crack decades-old cases and finally bring closure to the victims’ families.

Crime 360 – Ch. 4272

Go behind the scenes of crime-solving with Crime 360. This channel offers award-winning series, documentaries, and specials that dive into the investigation process from start to finish. It’s a full 360-degree look at how detectives and forensic teams crack the case.

Court TV – Ch. 4230

Get a front-row seat to the nation’s most gripping trials with Court TV. Go gavel-to-gavel on compelling cases, and dive deep into true crime investigations, legal analysis, and original series that explore the inner workings of the justice system.

Total Crime – Ch. 4273

If you crave nonstop true crime action, Total Crime is your go-to channel. This channel explores the darkest corners of human behavior, telling the stories of real people who did very bad things—true crime, all the time.

