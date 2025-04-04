WATCH ACCUWEATHER FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

Stay informed about the weather with AccuWeather, the dedicated TV channel that provides all things weather-related, 24/7. Recognized as one of the most accurate sources for weather forecasts and warnings globally, AccuWeather has saved countless lives and prevented numerous injuries.

Now, you can watch AccuWeather anytime, absolutely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below.

How to Watch AccuWeather on DIRECTV

You can watch AccuWeather 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Ch. 361.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

Accessing AccuWeather is quick and easy! Just follow these steps:

Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. Enter your email. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. Tune in to Channel 361 and stay informed!

No credit card, no contracts—just free weather coverage at your fingertips.

Don’t miss crucial weather updates. Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching AccuWeather for free!