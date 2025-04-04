DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

GET DIRECTV
FAST - Article

WATCH THE JAMIE OLIVER CHANNEL FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

Share
WATCH THE JAMIE OLIVER CHANNEL FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

Welcome to the Jamie Oliver channel, where global cooking sensation Jamie Oliver shares his organic, quick, and easy recipes with viewers 24/7. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a beginner in the kitchen, Jamie’s culinary tips and delicious dishes will inspire you to create wonderful meals at home.

Now, you can watch Jamie Oliver anytime, absolutely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below. 

Watch Free TV

How to Watch Jamie Oliver on DIRECTV

You can watch Jamie Oliver 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Ch. 4361.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

Getting access to Jamie Oliver’s channel is quick and easy! Just follow these simple steps: 

  1. Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. 
  2. Enter your email. 
  3. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. 
  4. Tune in to Channel 4361 and start cooking!

No credit card, no contracts—just free cooking inspiration at your fingertips.

Don’t miss out on flavor-filled moments. Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching Jamie Oliver for free! 

Watch Free TV

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch Jamie Oliver on TV?

You can watch Jamie Oliver 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4361.

How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?

Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/ and get started!

Share
Promo

More Like This

WATCH SCRIPPS NEWS FOR FREE ON DIRECTV
FAST

WATCH SCRIPPS NEWS FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

WATCH ACCUWEATHER FOR FREE ON DIRECTV
FAST

WATCH ACCUWEATHER FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

WATCH FAMILY FEUD WITH STEVE HARVEY FOR FREE ON DIRECTV
FAST

WATCH FAMILY FEUD WITH STEVE HARVEY FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

WATCH SUPERMARKET SWEEP FOR FREE ON DIRECTV
FAST

WATCH SUPERMARKET SWEEP FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

WATCH THE PRICE IS RIGHT: THE BARKER ERA FOR FREE ON DIRECTV
FAST

WATCH THE PRICE IS RIGHT: THE BARKER ERA FOR FREE ON DIRECTV