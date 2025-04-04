DIRECTV support icon

FAST - Article

WATCH SCRIPPS NEWS FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

WATCH SCRIPPS NEWS FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

Stay connected with Scripps News, built on a rich legacy of 145 years of quality journalism. This channel provides compelling, context-driven storytelling from across the country and around the world, ensuring you receive the news that matters most.

Now, you can watch Scripps News anytime, absolutely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below. 

How to Watch Scripps News on DIRECTV

You can watch Scripps News 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Ch. 4009.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

Getting access to Scripps News is quick and easy! Just follow these steps: 

  1. Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. 
  2. Enter your email. 
  3. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. 
  4. Tune in to Channel 4009 and stay informed!

No credit card, no contracts—just free news coverage at your fingertips.

Don’t miss a single story. Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching Scripps News for free! 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch Scripps News on TV?

You can watch Scripps News 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4009.

How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?

Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/ and get started!

