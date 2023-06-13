As diehard sports fans know, it can be hard keeping up with all your favorite teams. For soccer fans looking to watch international games, it’s even harder. Time changes, VPN access and spotty connection are just a few of the issues you may run up against.

Luckily, FOX has long been on a mission to bring the most exciting matches to our homes. FOX Sports has long been a top sports provider, airing live games since its inception in 1994. At its start, FOX Sports was a hub for watching live NFL games.

Today, the FOX Sports Group airs hockey (NHL), baseball (MLB), soccer (MLS), NASCAR and much more.

And now with FOX Soccer Plus (FSP), you can watch soccer matches from leagues across the world. Here we go over the information you need to know, including how to get FSP with DIRECTV.

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS offers access to many sports packages and programs – providing the ultimate watch experiences in hundreds of thousands of bars and restaurants across the country. Learn more.

WHAT IS FOX SOCCER PLUS?

FOX Soccer Plus is a U.S.-based, premium sports streaming service available for purchase through your DIRECTV subscription. FSP is dedicated to “delivering the world’s best soccer and international sports to hardcore fans,” and it shows.

FSP airs all the top soccer leagues, from the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Champions League to Major League Soccer (MLS) and the US National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Not only that, but the service also includes rugby matches and the Australian Football League (AFL), so you’ll never run out of content to watch! And you can watch anywhere – whether on your TV at home or on the go with the FOX Sports app. What else could you need?

HOW IS FSP DIFFERENT FROM FOX SPORTS?

FOX Sports has a wide array of sports, matches, tournaments, and more on its platform. FOX Soccer Plus also has a wide array of matches and tournaments on its platform, but instead of a little bit of everything, you get a lot of soccer.

This subscription is perfect for the fans who want access to any game, at any time. You might be interested in getting access to all the matches of a particular team, or an entire league. Whatever it is, FSP has the content you are looking for, for just $14.99/month.

And with the FIFA Women’s World Cup coming up fast, and the Concacaf Nations League Men’s tournament coming up faster, now is the perfect time to sign up for FSP. You can get FSP instantly by signing up through your DIRECTV via Satellite subscription.

WATCH FOX SOCCER PLUS WITH DIRECTV

So, if you’re ready to get all the best soccer content FOX Sports has to offer, DIRECTV can help. For existing DIRECTV customers, you can get FOX Soccer Plus as an add-on for just $14.99/month. To add the channel, there are a couple of different ways:

Over the phone: To add FOX Soccer Plus over the phone, call 1.800.GET.SPORTS (1.800.438.776787) and an agent will add it to your account. Online: To get FSP online, login to your account page on DIRECTV.com and choose FSP as an add-on.

For other sports, all the content you want is included in DIRECTV’s Choice Package, including MLB games and Regional Sports Networks. Together with FOX Soccer Plus, you’ll be able to watch the sports you want, when you want them.

Check out our packages today, and don’t forget to choose FSP as an add-on when signing up for DIRECTV.

Frequently Asked Questions How much does Fox Soccer Plus cost? FOX Soccer Plus comes as a DIRECTV add-on for $14.99/month. What’s included in Fox Soccer Plus? FOX Soccer Plus is a premium subscription that features the best soccer players around the world in matches with LIGA MX, Major League Soccer, CONCACAF Champions League and more. The subscription service also streams the National Rugby League and the Australian Rules Football League. How can existing DIRECTV customers get FOX Soccer Plus? Currently, FOX Soccer Plus is only available for Satellite customers. Soon, however, the subscription will be available for any customer via Satellite or via Internet.

