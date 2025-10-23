Final Destination Series Watch Details Rating: R

Genre: Suspense, Horror

Number of Films: 6

Directors: James Wong, David R. Ellis, Steven Quale, Adam Stein, Zach Lipovsky

Owned by: Warner Brothers Entertainment

Where to Watch: HBO on DIRECTV

Death has a design and when you cheat it, you pay the ultimate price: Your life. The Final Destination horror franchise has been terrifying audiences for 25 years. The latest entry in the series was released in August 2025, which may have you wondering: How do you watch the Final Destination movies in order?

Well, we’ve got your back: Here’s your complete guide to watching the Final Destination movies in order.

You can watch all of the Final Destination movies with a DIRECTV subscription! Sign up today.

What are the ‘Final Destination’ Movies About?

The Final Destination movies are about groups of people who escape a deadly disaster thanks to one of the character’s premonitions, only to be hunted down by Death, one by one, because they “cheated” fate.

The trademark mechanic of the Final Destination films is their elaborate death sequences. These deadly Rube Goldberg-esque moments turn everyday activities into a potentially lethal risk. You almost certainly won’t want to use a tanning bed ever again after seeing Final Destination 3, and before you cross visiting the Space Needle off your bucket list, watch the latest installment Final Destination Bloodlines.

How to Watch the ‘Final Destination’ Movies in Order

The chronological order and release order of the Final Destination films differ slightly. To get the full Final Destination experience, it’s best to watch them in the order they were released. Embrace the nostalgia and get to know Clear Rivers and William Bludworth as fans have over the last two and a half decades.

‘Final Destination’ (2000)

Rating: 6.7/10 (IMDb) | 36% (Rotten Tomatoes)

Runtime: 1h 38m

Director: James Wong

Starring: Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Kerr Smith, Seann William Scott

The film that started it all. Alex Browning and his friends are on their way to a field trip on Flight 180 when Alex has a vision that the plane will explode. When specific moments start coming true as he takes his seat, he desperately attempts to warn the passengers and crew of the danger. No one takes him seriously and he and his annoyed friends get kicked off the flight. Then, the plane explodes.

Horrified relief soon gives way to straight up horror as they learn that they have cheated their fate and Death is pursuing them to claim what is owed.

Watch ‘Final Destination’

‘Final Destination 2’ (2003)

Rating: 6.2/10 (IMDb) | 50% (Rotten Tomatoes)

Runtime: 1h 30m

Director: David R. Ellis

Starring: A.J. Cook, Sarah Carter, Michael Landes, T.C, Carson

Final Destination 2 picks up a year after the Flight 180 disaster. Kimberly Corman survives a deadly highway accident caused by a log truck malfunction. Like in the first film, those who avoid their fate make Death’s list and are targeted one by one.

Watch ‘Final Destination 2’

‘Final Destination 3’ (2006)

Rating: 5.9/10 (IMDb) | 43% (Rotten Tomatoes)

Runtime: 1h 33m

Director: James Wong

Starring: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman, Jesse Moss, Gina Holden, Amanda Crew

Celebrating graduation at a local amusement park with some friends, Wendy Christensen has a vision of a roller coaster derailing. After she saves herself and friends from the accident, Death seeks them out, with hints to their eventual fates discovered in photos taken before the roller coaster accident.

Watch ‘Final Destination 3’

‘The Final Destination’ (2009)

Rating: 5.1/10 (IMDb) | 28% (Rotten Tomatoes)

Runtime: 1h 22m

Director: David R. Ellis

Starring: Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten, Haley Webb, Nick Zano

College student Nick O’Bannon and his friends are at an auto race with some friends when he sees a fatal racetrack accident claiming their lives. His paranoia causes a scene, but he is able to save his friends as it proves true and they avoid deadly debris flying into the stands. Soon, Death comes a-knocking once again to finish its work.

Released in 3D, the fourth installment of the horror franchise featured spectacular visual effects.

Watch ‘The Final Destination’

‘Final Destination 5’ (2011)

Rating: 5.9/10 (IMDb) | 63% (Rotten Tomatoes)

Runtime: 1h 32m

Director: Steven Quale

Starring: Nicholas D’Agosto, Tony Todd, Emma Bell, Arlen Escarpeta, Miles Fisher, David Koechner

Final Destination 5 was the fifth movie made, but the story does not chronologically follow the first four films. Sam Lawton has a prophetic vision of a bridge collapse. He manages to get his friends and family to safety and avoid the collapse, but that was not Death’s design. You know the drill.

Watch ‘Final Destination 5‘

‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ (2025)

Rating: 6.7/10 (IMDb) | 92% (Rotten Tomatoes)

Runtime: 1h 50m

Starring: Brec Bassinger, Max Lloyd-Jones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Tony Todd

The latest installment in the horror franchise takes place years after the previous films and provides a deeper dive into the lore than has been previously explored. Bloodlines is the first new Final Destination movie in 14 years.

College student Stefani Reyes is haunted by disturbing nightmares of her grandparents avoiding Death. Discovering that her family is cursed, she returns home seeking to help break it and thwart Death’s pursuit once and for all.

Watch ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’

Watch ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ on HBO with DIRECTV

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the franchise, the Final Destination series offers a unique horror experience that reminds us all: you can’t cheat Death. Watch the whole saga on HBO through DIRECTV!

Frequently Asked Questions Will there be another 'Final Destination' movie? Yes. A few months after the release of 'Final Destination Bloodlines' in August 2025, it was announced that the seventh film in the horror franchise is in development.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.