The Fast and the Furious movies have been captivating audiences and raising adrenaline levels for more than two decades. The 11-part (and counting) epic tells tales of street racing, heists, espionage and, of course, family.

Vin Diesel stars as Dominic “Dom” Toretto alongside longtime series regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Dwayne Johnson, Sung Kang and the late Paul Walker in one of the most popular action film franchises of all time.

Now, the legendary saga is nearing its final chapter. After multiple delays, Fast 11, rumored to be the last installment in the series, is in development and set for release in 2026. To help you get up to speed — pun totally intended — on all of the Fast movies, here’s the optimal order to watch the first 10 films in.

‘The Fast and the Furious’ Movies in Order

The Fast and the Furious franchise spans 11 films (including the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff), released between 2001 and 2023. While the release order mostly follows the chronological timeline, there’s one notable exception with Tokyo Drift, which largely stands on its own, but still features characters that are crucial to the series.

Here’s how to watch all of the Fast and the Furious movies in order.

‘The Fast and the Furious’ (2001)

Director: Rob Cohen

Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker

Runtime: 1h 46m

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

The one that started it all, and our first introduction to Brian O’Conner (Walker), an undercover cop sent to infiltrate a Los Angeles street racing crew led by Dominic Toretto (Diesel). As Brian becomes immersed in the underground racing world, he faces a difficult choice between loyalty to the law or to his newfound friends.

This first installment established the franchise’s core themes of family, loyalty and breathless, high-speed street races.

How to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime

‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ (2003)

Director: John Singleton

Starring: Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson

Runtime: 1h 47m

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Now a fugitive after letting Dom escape, Brian O’Conner teams up with his childhood friend Roman Pearce (Tyrese) in Miami.

The duo must take down a dangerous drug lord in exchange for Brian’s freedom. This perfectly named sequel shifts the location from L.A. to Miami’s vibrant street racing scene and introduces a fan-favorite character, Roman.

How to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime

‘The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’ (2006)

Director: Justin Lin

Starring: Lucas Black, Sung Kang

Runtime: 1h 44m

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

High school troublemaker Sean Boswell is sent to live with his uncle to avoid jail time after he causes a crash while car racing. Under the bright lights of Tokyo, he discovers the underground world of drift racing.

The film introduces Han (Kang), who became a series staple. While this entry takes a detour from the main cast, it’s an essential piece of the Fast and Furious franchise, with connections that carry on in future films.

How to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime.

‘Fast & Furious’ (2009)

Director: Justin Lin

Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker

Runtime: 1h 47m

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

The original crew is back behind the wheel. Brian, now an FBI agent, teams up with Dom from the other side of the law to take down a heroin importer. Their renewed partnership comes after personal tragedy strikes Dom and cements “family” as one of the franchise’s core themes.

‘Fast Five’ (2011)

Director: Justin Lin

Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson

Runtime: 2h 10m

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Fast Five takes the series from street racing into the broader criminal world and new levels of box office success.

Dom, Brian, and their crew execute a daring heist in Rio de Janeiro while being pursued by federal agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson).

Fast Five the then-highest grossing film of the franchise on release (having The Rock on the cast tends to have that effect), and it expanded the scope of future plots and the Furious-verse as a whole.

How to watch: Available for rent on Amazon Prime and Apple TV

‘Fast & Furious 6’ (2013)

Director: Justin Lin

Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Luke Evans

Runtime: 2h 10m

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Hobbs recruits Dom and his team to stop a mercenary organization led by Owen Shaw (Evans). The stakes become personal when they discover someone from Dom’s past is working with Shaw.

If the vault scene from Fast Five wasn’t crazy enough for you, there’s a tank chase in Fast & Furious 6 that should deliver.

How to watch: Available for rent on Amazon Prime and Apple TV

‘Furious 7’ (2015)

Director: James Wan

Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jason Statham

Runtime: 2h 17m

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Deckard Shaw (Statham) seeks revenge for his brother’s demise, leading the crew on daring chases across the globe.

Furious 7 is one of the most pivotal the film franchise as it is marks Paul Walker’s final appearance following his tragic death during production. The film’s final scene serves as a beautiful tribute to both Walker and his character Brian O’Conner.

How to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime

‘The Fate of the Furious’ (2017)

Director: F. Gary Gray

Starring: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron

Runtime: 2h 16m

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Seeking a quiet life with his wife Letty, Dom is coerced into working for the cyberterrorist Cipher (Theron). Cipher turns Dom against his team, and they must bring him to his senses in time to stop Cipher’s plot. This film is also known as F8: The Fate of the Furious and Fast & Furious 8.

How to watch: HBO MAX, Hulu, Amazon Prime

‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ (2019)

Director: David Leitch

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba

Runtime: 2h 17m

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

This spinoff pairs unlikely allies Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw as they work together to stop a cybernetically-enhanced terrorist.

The film expands the franchise’s scope into international spy action and stories exploring offshoots of the Fast & Furious characters.

‘F9’ (2021)

Director: Justin Lin

Starring: Vin Diesel, John Cena

Runtime: 2h 23m

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Dom faces his past when his estranged brother Jakob (Cena), now working with Cipher, emerges as a formidable adversary.

The film again takes the crew around the world before eventually breaking the atmosphere with a car being launched into space.

How to watch: Amazon Prime

‘Fast X’ (2023)

Director: Louis Leterrier

Starring: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa

Runtime: 2h 21m

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

In the latest installment, the crew is sent to Rome to steal a computer chip. The mission calls on them to confront their collective past as enemies seemingly rise from the rubble of past films.

Fast X sets the stage for the franchise’s final chapters.

How to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime

Future Fast & Furious Films

‘Fast 11’ (2026)

Originally planned for an April 2025 release, the rumored final film in the epic series is now aiming for a 2026 release. No official cast list has been released, but it’s certain to star Diesel as Dom and a slew of characters from past films.

Frequently Asked Questions How many 'Fast & Furious' movies are there? There are 11 'Fast & Furious' movies.

