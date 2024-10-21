If you’re a sports fan in The Badger State, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin with DIRECTV is your go-to source for highlights, live game coverage and pre and post-game analysis. Whether you’re batting for the Brewers or balling for the Bucks, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin keeps you locked in with your favorite Milwaukee sports teams.

With DIRECTV, you will never miss a game with FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. You also get shows which includes programs like:

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin also includes coverage of high school sporting events like the Kaukauna Cheesehead Invitational wrestling tournament and college sports teams like the Marquette University Golden Eagles and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Note: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors.

Where to watch FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Catch programs on FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin by tuning into channel 669. Don’t forget that you’ll need the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM to access shows.

Note: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin streaming

Life’s busy, which means you can’t always catch the Brewers or Bucks game from the comfort of your couch. Thankfully, all you need is your DIRECTV login to enjoy Wisconsin sports coverage beyond the confines of your living room.

Whether you use your computer to stream FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin from the DIRECTV website or your smartphone or tablet to stream from the DIRECTV app, you can stay connected to your favorite teams wherever you have an internet connection or cell signal.

Is FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin on other channels?

DIRECTV features FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin on channel 669. However, the channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Enter your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

Frequently Asked Questions How can I watch FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin? You can watch FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin on channel 669 on DIRECTV. On what channel is FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin? Channel 669 features FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin on DIRECTV. Does DIRECTV have FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin? Yes, DIRECTV features FDSN Wisconsin on channel 669.

