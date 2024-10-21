If you’re wondering where to watch FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, don’t worry. DIRECTV has you covered. FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (FDSN formerly BSD – formerly FOX Sports Detroit) broadcasts all your favorite local sports teams in metro Detroit Michigan, including the Tigers.

As a DIRECTV customer, a few of the most popular sports teams you can stream on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit are the:

Note: Check which regional sports networks are available in your area. View your local DIRECTV sports schedule for live listings and showtimes. Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Let’s change that! Shop packages

How can I watch FanDuel Sports Network Detroit?

Now that you know what is playing on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (FDSND), let’s talk about streaming. DIRECTV CHOICE™ packages give you access to the FDSN network anywhere you are.

Whether you’re in the comfort of your home or you’re on the go with just your mobile data connection, you can watch all your favorite Detroit players and teams in real time with our award-winning streaming services.

Can I watch FanDuel Sports Network Detroit on DIRECTV?

While you can find select clips of FanDuel Sports Network Detroit games on various streaming sites on the internet, you’ll need to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM or DIRECTV CHOICE™ package to access all your favorite Tigers games and much, much more.

Frequently Asked Questions What channel is FanDuel Sports Detroit on DIRECTV? DIRECTV includes FanDuel Sports Network Detroit with the CHOICE™ package on channel 663. Not at home? You can still stream FanDuel Sports Detroit from your phone or mobile device.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.