The 15-time Emmy winning Everybody Loves Raymond makes a triumphant return to television for its 30th anniversary celebration on November 24, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Series creator Phil Rosenthal and star Ray Romano will host an evening featuring cast members, behind-the-scenes stories, memorable clips and tributes to cast members who have since passed away.

It’s been 20 years since we last saw the Barones, and this special provides fans with a trip back in time with one of America’s favorite families and one of television’s greatest sitcoms.

Fans can watch the special on CBS or streaming on Paramount+.

When does the ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Reunion air?

The Everybody Loves Raymond reunion will air on November 24th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, where the show originally aired.

Who will be featured in the ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Reunion?

Everybody Loves Raymond series creator Phil Rosenthal and star Ray Romano will host the celebration. The special will feature appearances from:

Patricia Heaton , who played Ray’s wife Debra

, who played Ray’s wife Debra Brad Garrett , who played Ray’s brother Robert

, who played Ray’s brother Robert Monica Horan , who played Robert’s wife Amy

, who played Robert’s wife Amy Madeline and Sullivan Sweeten, who played two of Raymond’s children, Ally and Michael

The special will also feature tributes to the late Sawyer Sweeten (real-life brother of Madeline and Sullivan, who played son Geoffrey), as well as co-stars Doris Roberts (who played Ray and Robert’s mother Marie) and Peter Boyle (who played Ray and Robert’s father Frank).

Cast of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’

For nine seasons, the Barone family made America laugh until they cried and cry until they laughed. The show has been praised for its honest depictions of family dynamics, squabbles and love, as well as its generation-spanning characters.

Here’s a refresher on all of the characters in Everybody Loves Raymond.

Ray Romano as Ray Barone

Ray is a sports writer for Newsday who lives in Long Island with his wife, Debra, and their three children: Ally, Geoffrey and Michael.

They’re a charming little family that lives across the street from Ray’s intrusive, loud and opinionated parents, Frank and Marie, and his brother Robert.

Ray’s family is a constant presence in the Barone household. Ray Barone is loosely based on the real life of Ray Romano, who is the father of twin boys and a girl. Ray tends to fold in the face of pressure and is constantly stymied by or scheming with his parents and brother, much to the chagrin of his wife, Debra.

Patricia Heaton as Debra Barone

Raymond’s wife and mother of Ally, Michael and Geoffrey. Debra is a stay-at-home mom who feels overworked, overlooked and stressed out.

What’s definitely not helping is the open-door policy and constant feedback loop her mother-in-law, Marie, abides by. Debra is constantly looking to catch up and just wants one thing to fall her way.

Brad Garrett as Robert Barone

The biggest comedic presence on the show in more ways than one. Robert is a towering 6’8½” NYPD cop bursting with sensitivity, awkwardness and jealousy of the love and attention Raymond receives from their mother.

A still shaken divorcee, Robert is constantly finding himself in social jams, and for much of the show, he doesn’t have much luck with the ladies. But that all changes when he meets his girlfriend and then wife, Amy.

Doris Roberts as Marie Barone

To the outside world, Marie is the epitome of the sweet, sensitive grandmother. But the act doesn’t always hold up in the Barone house, where that sweetness and helpfulness is often seen for artful manipulation.

She excelled as a stay-at-home mom, which constantly leads her to think she knows what’s right and communicate that to everyone.

She and her husband Frank live across the street from Raymond and Debra, constantly dropping in at terrible times and overstaying their welcome.

Desperate for more grandchildren, she also takes a very hands-on role in Robert’s love life, which goes about as well as you’d think.

Peter Boyle as Frank Barone

Frank is the father to Raymond and Robert and husband to Marie. He’s a real estate agent and U.S. Army veteran with a stubborn personality. His annoyance often stems at his sons’ inability to handle their own lives.

He and Marie constantly bicker and belittle, but underneath it all, they share a deep, meaningful love.

Monica Horan as Amy MacDougall

Amy is Debra’s best friend and for much of the show, she’s romantically involved with Robert. They blossomed from on-again, off-again, to boyfriend-girlfriend and were ultimately married.

Amy is a people-pleaser born into a deeply religious family, but eventually adjusts to the much more unconventional nature of the Barones.

Madeline Sweeten as Ally Barone

Ally is the eldest child of Raymond and Debra. She shows promise as a cook, which of course leads her grandmother to think her skills have passed on to the next generation.

Sawyer Sweeten as Geoffrey Barone and Sullivan Sweeten as Michael Barone

These are the twin boys of Raymond and Debra. In real life, Sawyer and Sullivan were twins and the younger brothers to Ally. Sawyer tragically passed away after the show’s airing.

Frequently Asked Questions When does the 'Everybody Loves' Raymond Reunion Special air? The Everybody Loves Raymond reunion will air November 24th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

