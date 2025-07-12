How to Add Hulu to Your DIRECTV Package

Don’t waste another second toggling between systems to access your catalog of apps. With DIRECTV you can watch your favorite streaming platforms in one place.

Imagine binge-watching the entire season of The Handmaid’s Tale or catching up on Only Murders in the Building without switching between services. It’s not just convenient; it’s practically therapeutic for your entertainment-loving soul. Explore the best shows on Hulu and so much more with DIRECTV.

How to WATCH Hulu with DIRECTV

Whether you already have a Hulu account set up, or you want to start experiencing Hulu for yourself with the MyEntertainment Genre Pack. Start watching your favorite shows or finding your new obsessions right away. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Activating your Hulu Account

Visit DIRECTV.com on your mobile or web browser Sign in using your email and password Select “Manage My TV Package” from the Home page Select “Activate” from your Plan Details page Enter the email address and password you’d like to use for your Hulu (With Ads) subscription Follow the on-screen steps to complete activation

Get Hulu with DIRECTV

When you sign up for the MyEntertainment Genre Pack, you’ll get Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic as part of your package. So, you’ll not only get to watch your Hulu shows, but also experience blockbuster movies on Max, family-friendly fun on Disney+ and so much more on over 40 additional channels.

Learn more about MyEntertainment now.

What to watch on Hulu

Hulu isn’t just another streaming service – it’s a treasure trove of must-watch content. You’ll gain access to fantastic new shows, groundbreaking documentaries, star-studded movies and critically acclaimed originals that will make your watchlist grow faster than ever. From riveting narratives to charmingly addictive comedies, there’s something for everyone. Explore some of the best shows on Hulu:

‘The Bear’

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

‘High Potential’

‘Andor’

Adding Hulu to your DIRECTV subscription isn’t just about getting more content – it’s about creating the ultimate entertainment experience tailored to your viewing preferences. Spend less time searching and more time watching with DIRECTV.