Emily Cooper is about to set off on a Roman holiday.

Get ready for Season 4 Part 2 of Emily in Paris (or from the looks of the new trailer Emily in Rome)! The next part premieres on Netflix on Thursday, September 12. Fans can expect more fashion, more travel and more love triangles as she explores Rome with a new Italian love interest. Check out the trailer below for a taste of what’s to come.

This watch guide will give you everything you need to know about the cast of characters, what to expect in season 4 part 2 and how to watch on DIRECTV.

Haven’t seen part 1? Check out our Watch Guide for Emily in Paris season 4 part 1.

When is the ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Part 2 Release Date?

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 comes out on Thursday, September 12, on Netflix. The five additional episodes will be dropping at midnight PT and 3 a.m. ET. You can watch all seasons of Emily in Paris on DIRECTV.

What Happened in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Part 1?

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Season 4 part 1 picks up right after the dramatic events of season 3. As a reminder, season 3 ended with Camille leaving Gabriel at the altar after revealing that Emily is in love with him. Alfie broke up with Emily and the final bombshell came at the very end when we learned Camille was pregnant with Gabriel’s child.

In season 4, Emily tries to pick up the pieces as a video detailing these events goes viral on social media. Meanwhile, no one has seen Camille since the almost wedding. Worried, Gabriel reaches out to Emily and Camille’s family to try and find her. Emily decides to tell Gabriel about Sofia, a Greek artist who is in love with Camille. Emily eventually tracks down Camille, and after an argument that lands them both in a pond, they return to Paris where Gabriel and Sofia are waiting for them. Camille and Sofia declare their love for each other, making it seem like she is officially choosing Sofia over Gabriel.

Even though Emily and Alfie broke up at the end of season 3, they have to pretend to be a happy couple since they are the face of AMI’s “Love is in the Air” campaign. She begs Alfie to come with her to the tennis tournament to recreate the campaign’s romantic kiss. At the last moment, Alfie shows up for Emily and the two share a kiss on the caméra bisou (aka kiss cam). However, he tells Emily that this is the end of their relationship. Throughout the season, we see Emily trying to live in “the gray area” as she finally gets together with Gabriel, even though Camille and Sofia are living with him. Emily is still torn about her feelings between Gabriel and Alfie but she ultimately chooses Gabriel at a masquerade ball.

Tired of being overshadowed by Emily, Julien leaves Agence Grateau to work for JVMA, but he quickly learns that this may not have been the best career decision. Sylvie reluctantly agrees to be quoted in an exposé that reveals that the head of JVMA, and Nicholas’ father, has been sexually harassing his female employees for years. By being quoted in the article, she ruins her husband’s partnership with JVMA, jeopardizing his new nightclub opening. The revelation about JVMA also puts Mindy and Nicholas at odds with each other. By the end of part 1, Sylvie is able to find a new space for the nightclub thanks to the help of her mother, Mindy and Nicholas make up and Julien returns to Agence Grateau.

Fans also saw Luc and Marianne’s relationship continue to develop. Marianne encourages him to stand up for himself and ask Sylvie for a raise. In true Luc fashion, he does it in the worst way possible by blurting it out at a dinner that was supposed to be a romantic birthday dinner for Sylvie’s husband, Laurent. At the dinner, it is also revealed that Marianne is no longer a Michelin inspector — shattering Gabriel’s dream of getting a Michelin Star for his restaurant.

Part 1 ends with Camille heartbroken as Sofia leaves her and she finds out that she is actually not pregnant. She goes to tell Gabriel, but having just learned he will not be getting a Michelin Star, she decides to wait and pretends to still be pregnant.

What To Expect in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Part 2

The trailer shows Emily, Gabriel and Camille on a skiing trip in the French Alps. While Emily and Gabriel are finally together, she struggles with the fact that she will always be competing with Camille. And based on the trailer, it looks like Camille still hasn’t told Gabriel that she isn’t pregnant. At work, Emily is no longer the only American working at Agence Grateau when Sylvie hires a girl named Genevieve. Mindy and her band get ready for Eurovision. And all roads lead to Rome as Emily packs her bags to try to persuade an Italian named Marcello to choose Agence Grateau to represent him over their competitor, JVMA. We see Emily mixing business with pleasure as the handsome new love interest guides Emily around The Eternal City. Will Emily fall in love with Rome? Or will her heart always belong in Paris?

Who is in the Cast of ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Part 2?

We got to see a lot of our favorite characters in part 1 of season 4. Check out the list of characters to refamiliarize yourself with the cast and be on the lookout for a few new characters in part 2.

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Camille Razat as Camille

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello

Thalia Besson as Genevieve

Rupert Everett as Giorgio Barbieri

Anna Galiena as Antonia Muratori

Raoul Bova as Giancarlo

Will there be an ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5?

Netflix has not officially announced that there will be a fifth season of Emily in Paris, but all signs are pointing to yes. Members of the cast and the creator of the show have teased that there’s more to come for Emily. But the biggest confirmation of all came at the Cannes Film Festival during the amfAR Gala — a fundraiser benefiting HIV and AIDS research — where a walk-on role for season 5 of Emily in Paris was auctioned off for charity.

Watch On DIRECTV

Watch season 4 part 2 of Emily in Paris starting Thursday, September 12, on Netflix with DIRECTV. Plus, you can watch part 1, prior seasons and more by connecting your Gemini device to easily stream all your favorite shows.

