It’s almost time to say bonjour to Emily Cooper once again.

Season 4 of Emily in Paris is set to return to Netflix this August. Like many other popular shows, Netflix will be releasing the new season in two parts: part 1 on Thursday, August 15, and part 2 on Thursday, September 12. So grab your passport and get ready to dive back into the dramatic, fashion-filled world of Emily in Paris.

This watch guide will give you everything you need to know about the cast of characters, what to expect in season 4 and how to watch on DIRECTV.

When is the ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Release Date?

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 comes out on Thursday, August 15, at midnight PT and 3 a.m. ET on Netflix. Part 2 will premiere on Thursday, September 12. Catch up on seasons 1-3 now with DIRECTV.

How Many Episodes are in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4?

Just like the previous seasons, season 4 will contain 10 episodes — five in part 1 and five in part 2.

What Happened at the End of Season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’?

Season 3 of Emily in Paris was full of love triangles, drama and fashion that fans of the show have grown to love. Here’s a summary of what happened at the end of season 3 to help get you ready for season 4.

Spoiler Alert!

In season 3, Emily has to decide if she will return to America with her boss Madeline or join Sylvie’s new company, Agence Grateau. Ultimately, she decides to leave Savoir and continue her adventure abroad. Throughout the season, Emily’s relationship with her English boyfriend, Alfie, develops as she tries to put aside her feelings for chef Gabriel. Camille and Emily make a pact that neither of them will date Gabriel — a pact that Camille breaks. After some ups and downs (and Camille’s secret affair with Greek artist Sofia) Camille and Gabriel get engaged in the penultimate episode.

Gabriel is focused on getting a Michelin star after Antoine gives him a stake in the restaurant. He renames it L’Espirt de Gigi, in honor of his grandmother, who comes to Paris to help Gabriel with the reopening (and who also does not like Camille). Luc is able to use his connection with his ex-girlfriend, Marianne—who is a Michelin inspector—to get her to come to the reopening. Meanwhile, fans continue to see Emily’s coworker Julien feel more and more overshadowed by Emily as she upstages him in client meetings. He brings up his unhappiness to Sylvie but the last time we see him in the episode, he is sending off an email expressing interest in another offer. We’ll have to see if he will leave Agence Grateau or if Emily and him can work out their differences in season 4.

Throughout season 3, we’ve seen Mindy and her relationship with Nicolas develop (as well as his animosity toward Emily). After learning that Nicolas told Emily to leave Mindy’s party, Mindy and Nicolas get into an argument telling him Emily is important to her. Mindy tells Nicolas that Camille and Gabriel are having an engagement party in Champagne that weekend and he can apologize to Emily there. As Mindy is waiting for a very late Nicolas, she hears a knock at her door. Expecting Nicolas, she is surprised to see her ex-boyfriend Benoit, who tells her that his song “Mon Soleil“ was selected for the Eurovision Song Contest. Just as it seems she and Benoit may kiss, Nicolas calls to whisk Mindy away to the engagement party in a helicopter.

During the engagement party, Gabriel finds out his restaurant will be awarded a Michelin star. Overjoyed, he decides he doesn’t want to wait to marry Camille and they have an impromptu wedding ceremony. In the middle of their vows, Camille stops the wedding and confesses to the pact she and Emily made, revealing she knows Gabriel and Emily are in love with each other. Alfie storms off telling Emily “he’s no one’s second choice.” As if that wasn’t enough drama, the final bombshell comes at the end of the episode when Gabriel tells Emily that Camille is pregnant with his child.

What To Expect in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4

The trailer for season 4 reveals that Emily is not with Gabriel or Alfie and she is trying to embrace being single. While Emily still has feelings for Gabriel, it doesn’t change the fact that he is having a baby with Camille. Her breakup with Alfie is also causing trouble at work and we see Julien and her are still at odds. Fans will also get to see Emily explore some new locations outside of Paris, including the French Alps and Rome. Check out what some of the cast had to say about season 4.

Meet the Cast of ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4

After nearly two years since season 3 premiered, fans are très excited to see what is next for Emily in Paris. Refamiliarize yourself with all your favorite characters, along with a few new ones who will be joining the cast in season 4.

Returning Cast Members

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Camille Razat as Camille

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

New Characters in Season 4

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello

Thalia Besson as Genevieve

Rupert Everett as Giorgio Barbieri

Anna Galiena as Antonia Muratori

Raoul Bova as Giancarlo

Watch ‘Emily in Paris’ on DIRECTV

Make sure to watch the new season of Emily in Paris on Thursday, August 15, on Netflix with DIRECTV. Plus, you can rewatch all your favorite episodes by connecting your Gemini device to easily stream all your favorite shows.

