DIRECTV and EarthxTV have entered into a new multi-year distribution agreement to add the EarthxTV environmental lifestyle channel for all DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse customers starting Saturday, April 15, kicking off the week leading up to Earth Day 2023.

This agreement marks the channel’s first nationwide launch across the entire U.S. and arrives one week prior to the 53rd annual celebration of Earth Day, which will focus the world’s attention on our shared environment during April 22 ceremonies spanning the seven continents.

“EarthxTV is a great addition to bring to our DIRECTV entertainment lineup this week leading up to Earth Day, and we look forward to offering the service for years to come,” said Rob Thun, chief content officer of DIRECTV. “We’re proud to engage with organizations that help benefit our environment and offer support to their grassroots efforts in the communities where our employees live and work.”

“We’re pleased to bring EarthxTV to DIRECTV and deliver our eco-centric programming to their subscribers. Our mission is to offer entertaining programming that turns a lens on the individuals and organizations working to make a difference in the world and inspire viewers to become positive environmental stewards starting in their own backyard,” said Rajan Singh, Head of Distribution for EarthxTV. “Working with DIRECTV accelerates our ability to deliver programming that not only highlights the issues facing us but also accentuates the beauty of this planet we all share.”

EarthxTV, launched in 2022, entertains and informs audiences on topics ranging from biodiversity to climate challenges, sustainability, community and more. EarthxTV is currently available across the U.K. and Ireland on Sky and Freeview, while serving broader European audiences via M7. It recently entered Latin America for the first time through a new relationship with Mexico’s Claro Video and TotalPlay, and boasts additional U.S. reach on select Charter Spectrum and National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) cable systems.

This month, EarthxTV debuts several original series alongside an exciting range of programming that spotlights the initiatives of innovators and visionaries who are changing the way we look at our planet and its resources.

EarthxTV Highlights

‘Reverend Gadget’s Garage’

In an old lightbulb factory in LA, Reverend Gadget converts classic cars into powerful electric vehicles. A mad-scientist, real-life Doc Brown, Gadget is saving the planet, one car at a time!

‘The Killer Bee Catcher’

Debuts Wednesday, April 19, 2023

As killer bees invade, one man bravely protects the people, the planet…and the bees. Lance Davis risks his own life while preserving his mission: first, keep the people safe; then, save the bees.

‘Ocean Wonders’ (US Only)

Debuts Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Heavy-metal marine biologist, Tom “the Blowfish” Hird, comes face to face with incredible sea creatures and conducts mind-blowing experiments to reveal the secrets and mysteries of our oceans.

‘Kill Your Lawn’

Debuts Saturday, April 22, 2023

Joey Santore and Al Scorch are on a mission to save the planet by convincing you to kill your lawn. The two travel the country, upturning the status quo, one lawn killing adventure at a time.

How to Watch EarthxTV on DIRECTV

EarthxTV will be seen on DIRECTV for satellite and internet customers and DIRECTV STREAM users on channel 262 and on U-verse on channel 1267. It is available to any customers subscribing to Entertainment and above levels of service. EarthxTV programming spotlights the initiatives of innovators and visionaries changing how we view our planet and its natural resources.

About EARTHxTV

EarthX Media Inc. operates EarthxTV, a 24/7 linear television network dedicated to entertaining and informing audiences. EarthX Media Inc. is part of EarthX, an international nonprofit and global environmental organization with a mission dedicated to environmental awareness, education, and inspiring passion in people and organizations to take action towards a more sustainable future. EarthX envisions becoming the leading global connector and environmental forum, using its four assets of Exhibition, Conferences, Film and TV. The Expo is a major annual public event held around Earth Day in April that celebrates progress, hope, and innovation. It has grown to become the largest event of its kind in the world, bringing together environmental organizations, businesses, academic institutions, government agencies, interactive programming, and subject matter experts along with music, art and food. EarthxTV is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit EarthxTV online at EarthxTV.com or on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

