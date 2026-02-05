Count Dracula is the quintessential vampire in literature and film. First given life (or, rather, undeath) in Bram Stoker’s 1897 gothic horror novel, inspired by the real-life 15th-century Wallachian prince Vlad Dracula — also known as Vlad III and, more infamously, Vlad the Impaler — the Count is easily the world’s most well-known bloodsucker. His lore and legacy spawned generations of vampire-based literature and dozens of TV shows and films.

Even with so many Dracula films based on Stoker’s novel, many sharing common characters (shout out to Jonathan Harker), no two films are quite the same. Iconic actors like Christopher Lee, Bela Lugosi and Gary Oldman have all given unique performances that can make it feel like you’re watching the story for the first time, every time.

With another retelling starring Caleb Landry Jones and Christoph Waltz hitting theaters on Feb 6, 2026, there’s no better time to look back at the rich film history the Count has inspired over the years. Here’s our ranking of each of the existing Dracula movies.

Ranking the Best ‘Dracula’ Movies

Here are all of the best Dracula movies, ranked.

1. Dracula (1931)

Played by: Bela Lugosi

The definitive Count. His thick accent, hypnotic stare and well-dressed elegance made the character of Count Dracula and even the original book, a household name. Bela Lugosi’s portrayal of the iconic vampire is the one that immediately comes to mind for most of us, and arguably the template for the most common version of the vampire Halloween costume.

2. Nosferatu (1922)

Played by: Max Shreck

One of the original on-screen vampires, Count Orlok (a stand-in for Dracula due to copyright issues), remains one of cinema’s most recognizable monster movie creations. With his long, curled fingers and lurking presence, Max Schreck’s Orlok defined vampires as truly monstrous invaders rather than romantic figures in this landmark silent film.

3. Horror of Dracula (1958)

Played by: Christopher Lee

Christopher Lee brought a sensual and physical imposingness to the role across nine films. His blood-dripping fangs and commanding presence helped director Terence Fisher usher in horror’s golden age, making Dracula explicitly carnal and terrifying.

4. Dracula: Pages from a Virgin’s Diary (2002)

Played by: Zhang Wei-Qiang

In this silent ballet film, dancer Zhang Wei-Qiang brought elegant movement to the Count. The film explored themes of xenophobia and anti-immigrant anxiety through gothic tragedy without relying on the ubiquitous accent.

5. Shadow of the Vampire (2000)

Played by: Willem Dafoe

In this meta-film about the making of Nosferatu, Dafoe earned an Oscar nomination playing Max Schreck as either a method actor or actual vampire. His impish, petulant performance brought a comedic streak while exploring the exploitation inherent in creating art.

6. Dracula (2020)

Played by: Claes Bang

A creepy yet charismatic Count who’s sarcastic, playful and overtly satanic. Bang balances charm with menace, sporting shark-like teeth and black eyes while being “boyfriend-y” enough to make his evil more terrifying.

7. Blacula (1972)

Played by: William Marshall

William Marshall brought dignity and depth to Prince Mamuwalde, turned into a vampire by Dracula as racist punishment for opposing slavery. His charismatic performance transforms blaxploitation into social commentary about white supremacist violence.

8. Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979)

Played by: Klaus Kinski

Werner Herzog’s remake features Kinski as a pitiful, sickly vampire resembling an engorged tick. His sniffly, consumptive portrayal looks at vampirism as a disease or contagion. The film makes the Count grotesquely tragic rather than romantic.

9. Drácula (1931, Spanish version)

Played by: Carlos Villarías

Filmed at night on the same sets as Lugosi’s version, Carlos Villarías brought more vaudeville energy and fun to the role. The Spanish-language version to the 1931 original made an impressive dual release of the Stoker classic.

10. Blood for Dracula (1974)

Played by: Udo Kier

A gaunt, enfeebled Count (Udo Kier reportedly starved himself for the role) who needs virgin blood to survive. Released as Andy Warhol’s Dracula, the film emphasizes the vampire as an aristocratic parasite meeting his match in a communist handyman.

11. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Played by: Gary Oldman

The most fashion-forward Dracula, Gary Oldman transforms from decrepit old bat to London’s most desirable bachelor. His smoldering, Byronic performance in Coppola’s adaptation leads with romance and reincarnation over horror.

12. Dracula (1979)

Played by: Frank Langella

Frank Langella played a dashing, tortured playboy vampire who seduces Lucy in psychedelic ’70s fashion. It cemented the Dracula role as one that could serve as romantic lead.

13. Count Dracula (1977)

Played by: Louis Jourdan

In this faithful BBC adaptation, Jourdan plays a sophisticated intellectual with refined manners and aptitude for languages. His haughty aristocracy suggests a “vampire supremacist” viewing his condition as mark of superiority.

14. Van Helsing (2004)

Played by: Richard Roxburgh

Hugh Jackman as a monster hunter is reason enough to check out Van Helsing. Richard Roxburgh’s Count Vladislaus Dragulia gets solid comic moments with melodramatic line reads in this cult classic. Adding to the action are Frankenstein’s monster and the Wolf Man.

15. House of Frankenstein (1944)

Played by: John Carradine

Dignified and stiff across seven turns as Dracula, John Carradine brought British refinement suited to historic epics. His intense, unceasing gaze was especially effective at capturing the vampire’s hypnotic powers.

16. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Played by: Adam Sandler

An overprotective helicopter dad running a monster resort, Adam Sandler’s Dracula brings Looney Tunes energy and affectation to the role. It’s kid-friendly, but still comedically inventive for its entry into the Dracula-verse.

17. The Monster Squad (1987)

Played by: Duncan Regehr

Taking clear inspiration from Lugosi, Regehr’s Count leads the Universal monsters against latchkey kids. The entry brings a fun, 80s adventure vibe in the vibe of The Lost Boys. One of the great responses to the film came from Wizard magazine as they deemed Regehr’s portrayal the definitive version.

18. Renfield (2023)

Played by: Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage finally got to play Dracula and he savored it. He moves with scenery-chewing joy. He is arguably the first diva Dracula which makes for a perfect foil to Nicholas Hoult’s straight-laced R.M. Renfield.

19. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (2000)

Played by: Rudolf Martin

Rudolf Martin’s youthful, hypnotic Count appears as a monster-of-the-week but makes a worthy antagonist. Unlike Buffy’s other vampire foes, he can transform into a bat, has hypnotic powers and lacks the demonic snarl-face. It doesn’t hurt that he has better chemistry with Buffy than Riley does.

20. Ed Wood (1994)

Played by: Martin Landau

Martin Landau delivers an Oscar-winning performance as an elderly, drug-addicted Bela Lugosi haunted by his most famous role. Landau captures Lugosi’s voice and embodies the tragedy of an actor unable to separate from his immortal character. A séance-like portrayal of fame’s dark side finds Lugosi living in the cape and rewatching old reels.

21. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1974)

Played by: Jack Palance

The bad-cowboy actor brought his sharp cheekbones and American accent to Transylvania playing Dracula like he’s working on anger management. Jack Palance’s performance is weirdly believable. He’s equally at home in the Carpathians or the American West.

22. Son of Dracula (1943)

Played by: Lon Chaney Jr.

Best known as the Wolf Man, Lon Chaney Jr. brought his character-acting chops to this confusingly-titled film where he plays Dracula himself disguised as “Count Alucard.” That’s “Dracula” cleverly spelled backwards, by the way. He introduced mist as a vampiric form and delivered solid Gothic atmosphere.

23. Dracula: Dead and Loving It (1995)

Played by: Leslie Nielsen

Mel Brooks’s schlocky parody features Leslie Nielsen as a silly, ditzy, fuddy-duddy vampire who bangs his head on things and hypnotizes people wrong. It’s incredibly goofy, but it’s a perfect riff on the Lugosi version with Peter MacNicol stealing scenes as an unhinged Renfield.

24. Nosferatu (2024)

Played by: Bill Skarsgård

Bill Skarsgård has made himself a horror mainstay after great performances in It and Barbarian. He delivers his most terrifying performance as Count Orlok in this remake. More feral and red-blooded than previous iterations, swathed in furs with a throaty vocal performance. He brings sinister eroticism while declaring, “I am an appetite, nothing more.”

25. Dracula (2006)

Played by: Marc Warren

In this bonkers production starring Dan Stevens as minor character Arthur Holmwood, Warren steals the show as a disaffected, silkily-voiced Dracula who looks like an evil Frodo. He purrs rather than talks, always sounding bored and unamused in an effectively creepy performance.

Bonus Count: Count von Count, Sesame Street (1972-present)

Played by: Jerry Nelson and Matt Vogel

23… 24… 25… 25 Count Dracula’s ranked, ah-ahh-AHHH!

Sure, Sesame Street is not a Dracula movie, or even a movie for that matter, but Count Von Count is undoubtedly one of the greatest and most recognizable creations to emerge from Stoker’s lore. The legendary puppet vampire who loves to count everything became beloved almost instantly, and we would just feel bad leaving him out. Voiced by Jerry Nelson and Matt Vogel, The Count is a vampire we can all get along with.

Watch ‘Dracula’ Movies on DIRECTV

