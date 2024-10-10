DIRECTV to Unveil MyFree DIRECTV This November

DIRECTV creates a dedicated home for curated FAST channel lineup; platform will give advertisers ability to expand reach.

DIRECTV, a leader in premium video entertainment and innovation, today announced plans to launch a dedicated free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform – MyFree DIRECTV – on November 15.

At launch, MyFree DIRECTV will provide viewers with direct access to curated FAST Channel content and an extensive On-Demand library, with additional channels slated to join the MyFree DIRECTV platform throughout 2025 and beyond. The service will be accessible nationwide online, via mobile, and on select smart TVs and streaming devices.

MyFree DIRECTV integrates DIRECTV’s Your TV content aggregation carousel. Introduced earlier this year, Your TV combines a user’s selected favorites with their most watched content to immediately put programming front and center from the moment the TV is turned on.

“DIRECTV envisions a brighter TV future that offers consumers quality content with more choice and more control at the right value. The launch of MyFree DIRECTV will do just that,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DIRECTV Advertising. “We’re laser-focused on strengthening our investment in this area as we empower our advertising clients to reach new audiences with targeted and contextual solutions and innovative ad formats.”

The unveiling of MyFree DIRECTV comes amid rapid market expansion in FAST channel consumption – generating nearly $8 billion in the U.S. alone this year – as viewers continue to flock to free, ad-supported options to enjoy quality, targeted content and channels.

MyFree DIRECTV will also serve as a starting point for consumers looking to experience DIRECTV, including access to popular genres of content, including sports, entertainment, kids and family, news, and lifestyle.

Much like the best-in-class advertising sales team selling the inventory on MyFree DIRECTV, the marketing and product team continues to build upon its tremendous pedigree in the FAST space.

Kent Rees, an industry veteran of 20 years, joins DIRECTV as General Manager of MyFree DIRECTV. Rees oversees DIRECTV’s FAST operations, channel strategy, and the MyFree DIRECTV launch. Rees recently joined DIRECTV from Sling TV, where he led the expansion of Sling Freestream. Earlier in his career, Rees was the Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of FAST Studios and worked for Pop TV, Participant Media and IFC when each experienced significant ratings growth.

“Kent is an experienced leader who knows the ins and outs of the FAST market and will be an integral part of the leadership team dedicated to creating a unique consumer experience,” said Vikash Sharma, Head of Product, DIRECTV.

Visit myfreeDIRECTV.com to express interest in signing up for MyFree DIRECTV.