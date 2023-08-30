DIRECTV Launches Severe Weather Channel to Aid Communities in Path of Hurricane Idalia

As Hurricane Idalia made its way through the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico and nearing Florida, DIRECTV launched a dedicated Severe Weather Channel and separate four-channel Severe Weather Mix emergency weather mosaic to keep customers up to date on developing conditions.

How to Watch

The standalone Severe Weather Channel is available on 361-2 on DIRECTV and 1226 (high-definition) and 226 (standard-definition) on U-verse. The Severe Weather Mix channel will launch on channel 200 and 361-1, 307-1 and 71.

Severe Weather Mix

Severe Weather Channel rotates live local news coverage from broadcast stations in regions that lie within the hurricane’s path. The main goal of the Severe Weather Mix is to help family, friends, and others living in the immediately affected areas to keep apprised of developments as Hurricane Idalia makes initial landfall and progresses.

A who’s who of the nation’s top local broadcast station groups including Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, E.W. Scripps, Sinclair, Inc., Gray Television, and Cox Media Group, among others, have all lent their local broadcast station feeds to the collective effort.

DIRECTV is currently working with those and other station owners serving Nielsen DMAs like Ft. Myers-Naples; Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota; Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne; Panama City; West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce; Gainesville-Ocala; Jacksonville FL-Brunswick GA; Tallahassee FL-Thomasville, GA; Albany GA; Savannah, GA; Dothan AL; that currently lie within or adjacent to Hurricane Idalia’s path. After landfall, the center of Idalia is forecast to turn toward the northeast and east, moving near or along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina late Wednesday (Aug. 30) and Thursday (Aug. 31). DIRECTV will continue to add other stations as the hurricane veers through the Gulf Coast or Eastern Seaboard in coming days.

Stay Up to Date with the Latest

The four-channel Severe Weather Mix features round-the-clock live coverage from the Weather Channel, AccuWeather, CNN and Fox News Channel, in addition to the Severe Weather Channel and its local coverage from participating local broadcast stations. This allows people living within the likely path of the Hurricane to view multiple resources immediately and simultaneously as Hurricane Idalia moves from one city to another, potentially placing them in harm’s way.

DIRECTV launched similar efforts to assist viewers during Hurricane Ian (2022), Hurricane Ida (2021), Hurricanes Marco and Laura (2020), Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Irma (2017), Superstorm Sandy (2012), among other national emergency situations.

DIRECTV is pausing late payment charges and suspending collections until further notice for customers living in parts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina potentially impacted by the storm.

Subscribers can download the free DIRECTV App on their mobile devices or stream on directv.com to access news programming and stay informed of weather conditions and relief efforts. DIRECTV username and password can be used to log in.

SIGNALSAVER (FOR SATELLITE CONNECTED CUSTOMERS)

If your satellite signal is interrupted for any reason, including due to hurricanes and tropical storms, you’ll immediately see a pop-up over your connected set-top box prompting you to continue watching.

After a few seconds of signal calibration, and with the proper high-speed Internet connection, customers can enable SignalSaver to still enjoy up to an HD quality viewing experience (720p). Learn more about SignalSaver.

Get Prepared

The best way to stay safe is to get prepared. Head over to our Hurricane Preparation Guide to discover helpful tips to get through hurricane season and more.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."