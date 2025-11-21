It’s a new era in college football. With an expanded playoff, NIL money and the transfer portal making title contenders out of the Indiana Hoosiers, the impatience of college programs with their head coaches to win now has never been higher.

It’s not always about how many wins and losses you have, either. It’s often more about who a team has been beaten by and who they have beat themselves. Not to mention, what does next year’s recruiting class look like? The college football head coach, a mighty lucrative job in collegiate sports, job description is being re-written in real time.

Barely halfway through the year, multiple marquee coaches have already lost their job. Let’s take a looking at the carousel of college football coaching changes already spinning on overdrive.

You can watch college football and other live sports on DIRECTV, every day, all season long! Sign up today.

Missing your football on FUBO? We’ve got you covered! Start streaming sports on DIRECTV today for only $49.99/mo. for the 1st month.

College Football Coach Firings in 2025

Some of the biggest college programs in the country will be looking for new head coaches next season. Here are the head coaches out of a job already and the programs desperate to find their version of Indiana’s Curt Cignetti.

James Franklin – Penn State

The first big-name domino to fall, Penn State went from title contenders to firing their head coach in a matter of weeks. Franklin won 70% of his games with the Nittany Lions but three straight losses to Oregon, Northwestern and UCLA on top of a 4-21 record against top 10 teams was enough for the school to move on and swallow a $49M buyout pill.

With the college football playoff probably out of reach, the Nittany Lions get Ohio State next and Franklin has since been hired by Virginia Tech. More on VT below.

Billy Napier – Florida

Billy Napier has struggled for his entire four-year tenure with the Florida Gators and after a 3-4 start to the year, the rocky road has hit its dead end. Napier will hang his hat on a Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla bowl game win as the high point. Billy Gonzalez steps in as interim head coach for the program.

Brian Kelly – LSU

Kelly shockingly departed Notre Dame for the Tigers job and though he oversaw an SEC championship appearance and a Heisman Trophy win for quarterback Jayden Daniels, the vibes have seemed off from the jump.

A 49-24 blowout loss to Texas A&M at home was the final straw. Like with any premature coach firing, the challenge now shifts to finding the money for Kelly’s $54M buyout.

Brent Pry – Virginia Tech

After three straight losses by double-digit points to start the season and more than three years of unranked play, Pry’s run as the Virginia Tech Hokies head coach is over. As we noted above, he’ll be replaced by James Franklin

Trent Dilfer – UAB

The former Super Bowl champion never enjoyed a winning season in his three years with the UAB Blazers. This year, four losses by more than two scores, including a 53-33 drubbing by FAU, was enough to get him relieved of his duties.

Sam Pittman – Arkansas

He entered the year on the hot seat and after getting trounced by Notre Dame 56-13, the Arkansas Razorbacks sent Pittman packing. A 14-29 record against the SEC was more than enough to overshadow a 9-4 record a spot inside the top 25 in 2021.

Trent Bray – Oregon State

After going 1-13 in his last 14 games, including 0-7 to start the year, Bray is out before he could even make it through two seasons. Special assistant to the head coach Robb Akey takes over as interim head coach for the Oregon State Beavers who are already looking ahead to the 2026 transfer portal and beyond.

DeShaun Foster – UCLA

After an 0-4 start, UCLA fired Foster, their offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. That’d be a good enough excuse for UCLA to drag their way through the rest of the season. Instead, they’ve ripped off three straight wins under interim coach Tim Skipper, including a huge win against Penn State that prematurely ended James Franklin’s run with the Nittany Lions.

Mike Gundy – Oklahoma State

Gundy has been a fixture of the Oklahoma State Cowboys for more than 20 years. Once one of best of the Big 12, Gundy and the Cowboys have fallen sharply over the last two years. Gundy was one of the longest-tenured coaches in the country with more memorable press conferences than one can count.

Jay Norvell – Colorado State

On the cusp of moving to the Pac-12 conference, the Colorado State Rams made the move to axe Norvell. Despite their best season in a decade in 2024, a 2-5 start to the season and a .500 overall record in the Mountain West was simply too much. He may not be the only Norvell on the coaching block.

College Football Coaches on the Hot Seat

They may still have a head coaching job, but the calls for their firing are already ringing out.

Mike Norvell – Florida State

Mike Norvell’s run with Florida State has been lackluster. With a storied history and the best recruiting state in the country, Norvell has barely surpassed a .500 record in his six seasons in Tallahassee. Norvell is fielding questions about his future and the only thing holding Florida State up is if the program can scrounge up enough money to afford his contract buy-out.

Hugh Freeze – Auburn

Another coach already being asked about his job security, Hugh Freeze has been a controversial hire from the start. Since taking over at Auburn, Freeze is 14-18 and most importantly, 0-2 against Alabama.

Luke Fickell – Wisconsin

After a successful run in Cincinnati, Fickell’s run with the Badgers has been, well, fickle. A 7-6 record with a ReliaQuest Bowl game loss was about as good as it’s been for Wisconsin under Fickell. Now at 2-5, the program may look for a new head coach as it preps for the 2026 transfer portal season.

Watch College Football on DIRECTV

There you have it: the current state of the college football coaching carousel in 2025-26. Can’t wait to see how this coaching cycle shakes out in the end? You can watch college football on DIRECTV every week! Sign up today.

Frequently Asked Questions How many college football coaches have been fired so far in 2025-26? There have been 10 college football coach firings so far in the 2025-26 season.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.