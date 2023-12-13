15 Best Christmas Movies for Every Mood & Occasion

As the holiday season kicks into full gear, we all deserve some down time. And the best way to relax after a long day of wrapping gifts and decking the halls is to sit down, get cozy and turn on a Christmas movie. But with so many options, how can you possibly choose which one to watch? And if you’re watching with a group, how in the world do you find one everyone will agree on? This post will go through 15 of the best Christmas movies to watch for every occasion, so you can skip the decision making and get straight to the relaxing.

Let’s get to it!

And while you’re at it, get yourself a gift this holiday season: DIRECTV! Learn more today.

NEW CHRISTMAS MOVIES TO WATCH

Thanks to the many different streaming services available, more and more Christmas movies come out every year. And while we hope this doesn’t put us on the naughty list, not all of them are a gift we’d put on our Christmas list.

So, to start off our list, let’s take a look at a few new Christmas flicks that are worth the watch. And get the info you need to watch them this holiday season.

1. ‘THE NAUGHTY NINE’

What would you do if you found out you were on the naughty list? For fifth grader, Andy, he decides to take matters into his own hands. He gathers up a group of other kids on the list and they make their way to the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve. This is a Disney film everyone can enjoy.

Watch The Naughty Nine Full Movie on DIRECTV

2. ‘THE HOLDOVERS’

Sometimes the best holiday movies are ones that don’t necessarily revolve around Christmas but take place during that wonderful time of the year. In the case of The Holdovers, though, this is not the most wonderful time of the year. The movie follows a grumpy prep school teacher who is forced to watch over students that have nowhere to go for the holidays. What follows is a beautiful story about unlikely bonds and the power of community.

Watch The Holdovers in Theaters or on Prime Video

3. ‘FAMILY SWITCH’

Take Freaky Friday, add a little holiday cheer and you’ve got Family Switch. The wonderful Jennifer Gardner stars with Ed Helms as the parents of two teens they can’t relate to, that is, until they end up in their bodies.

Watch Family Switch full movie on Netflix

HOLIDAY CLASSICS

These three classic Christmas movies don’t need much of an introduction. After all, they’re classics for a reason! Find out how to watch these festive films below.

4. ‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’

Sometimes it takes someone else to show a person just how much they mean to others. For frustrated businessman George Bailey, that person comes in the form of an angel, and boy does he come at the perfect time.

Watch It’s a Wonderful Life full movie on DIRECTV

5. ‘CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT’

When an anonymous magazine column becomes a war hero’s only source of comfort, he decides he must meet this “perfectly domestic” woman and spend the holidays with her and her family. But what this soldier finds is nothing like he expected.

Watch Christmas in Connecticut full movie on DIRECTV

6. ‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET’

Sometimes a simple act of kindness can turn into much more than you bargained for, which is exactly what happens to this department store Santa. Watch as this Santa Claus has to defend himself – and his sanity – to the courts.

Watch Miracle on 34th Street Full Movie on DIRECTV

TOP CHRISTMAS MOVIES FOR KIDS & FAMILIES

The holidays are a time to be with loved ones, and there’s nothing better than hunkering down in the living room with some popcorn together to enjoy a holiday movie. Check out these family Christmas movies to enjoy.

7. ‘ELF’

Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf is one of the most iconic and most loved Christmas stories of the 21st Century. Watching Buddy make his mark in the big city is the perfect way to spend an evening with the family, as long as you don’t mind them quoting the movie the entire time.

Watch Elf Full Movie on DIRECTV

8. ‘KLAUS’

Of the many Netflix Christmas movies, this 2019 Christmas flick is already a huge hit with kids and families alike. What starts as a story about an underperforming postman soon becomes a lesson about working together to bring joy to the community. With fabulous animation and a sweet story, Klaus is bound to become a classic.

Watch Klaus full movie on Netflix

9. ‘THE POLAR EXPRESS’

Can you hear the bells? If you can, great. If you can’t, you better go watch The Polar Express again! This story is an inspiring tale of a young boy learning to believe again, and it all happens on his way to the North Pole with a group of unlikely kids. Everyone will enjoy this classic Christmas journey.

Watch The Polar Express full movie on DIRECTV

ROMANTIC CHRISTMAS MOVIES

There are a lot of Christmas movies with a romantic twist, so we’ve picked out three of the best for you to enjoy this winter.

10. ‘THE HOLIDAY’

Any movie with Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz is bound to be a hit, and The Holiday certainly is. When two women decide to swap lives for a few weeks during the holidays, they expect things to be a bit different. But what they don’t expect are the life changing events that are about to take place for them.

Watch The Holiday full movie on DIRECTV

11. ‘HAPPIEST SEASON’

For some, going home for the holidays isn’t always easy, especially when you feel like your family won’t accept you for who you are – or who you live. That’s the backdrop for this holiday film, where a couple must navigate the ups and downs of family while staying true to who they are.

Watch Happiest Season Full Movie on Hulu

12. ‘THE PRINCESS SWITCH’

The Princess Switch is a Netflix Christmas movie that stands above the rest, thanks to its super sweet (literally) story about a baker who finds herself in a small country for a holiday bake-off. As if that wasn’t a holiday dream in itself, she then finds out that the nation’s princess looks… exactly like her. Vanessa Hudgens is a holiday delight in this clever romantic comedy.

Watch The Princess Switch full movie on Netflix

FUNNY CHRISTMAS MOVIES

Sometimes a comedy is the perfect thing to end a long day of holiday excitement. Here are a few of the best Christmas movies that will make your belly hurt from laughing.

13. ‘SPIRITED’

Imagine a comedy version of A Christmas Carol with singing and you’ve got Spirited. This hilarious take on the holiday classic is a perfect holiday movie to watch with friends. And with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds as the two leads, is there really anything else you could want for Christmas?

Watch Spirited full movie on Apple TV+

14. ‘HOME ALONE’

When Kevin McCallister is accidentally left behind by his family as they depart on a Paris vacation, he thinks of it as a dream come true. But when two men come to rob his family’s house, he realizes that with freedom comes big responsibility.

Watch Home Alone full movie on DIRECTV

15. ‘CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS’

You may know Tim Allen as Scott Calvin from The Santa Clause, but he’s basically the opposite in Christmas with the Kranks. Instead of a holly jolly holiday season, the Kranks are skipping Christmas all together this year. That doesn’t last long, though, as their Christmas-crazed neighbors are not playing along.

Watch Christmas with the Kranks full movie on DIRECTV

ENJOY THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH DIRECTV

And there you have 15 great Christmas movies to watch for any occasion. From kids Christmas movies to romantic comedies and holiday classics, there is something on this list for everyone. And the best part is, you can watch these holiday films and more on DIRECTV.

And don’t forget, you deserve a gift, too, this December. Find out how to get a $400 VISA® Reward Card for signing up for DIRECTV today.

Frequently Asked Questions What are the best classic Christmas movies to watch? Moves like 'It's a Wonderful Life,' 'Christmas in Connecticut' and 'Miracle on 34th Street' are some of the best Christmas movies to watch. What are some less common Christmas movies to watch this holiday season? If you're looking for new Christmas movies to try this year, check out 'The Holdovers,' 'Klaus,' 'Happiest Season' or 'Spirited.' Where can I watch the best Christmas movies? DIRECTV On-Demand has hundreds of holiday movies to watch, from the classics to new movies and everything in between.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."