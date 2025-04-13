Choosing what you watch and how you watch it should be simple. That’s why DIRECTV delivers more choice, flexibility and control all under a single brand, making it easier than ever to stream the programming you want on the devices you want—all satellite-free and with no annual contract or hidden fees.

First, select the content you want to stream at the price you want to pay. Each offering is available month-to-month and designed to evolve with your viewing preferences. Choose from three primary options:

If “free” is your thing, take DIRECTV for a test-drive and enjoy 100+ FAST channels at no cost with MyFree DIRECTV , including the ability to customize your sports & entertainment. If you’re looking to also enjoy the shows, sports and news you watch most on top of the MyFree DIRECTV channel lineup, you can mix and match from four innovative Genre Packs starting at $34.99 a month, with the ability to add select Mini-Packs. Certain Genre Packs also include streaming services—Disney+, Hulu Basic Bundle, ESPN+ and Max Basic With Ads—at no additional cost. If you want to choose from more comprehensive options with the addition of 90+ premium channels, then our classic Signature Packages starting at $84.99 a month are right for you. When you select to stream through one of these packages, you’ll receive the same monthly promotional price for two years without an annual contract.

Now that DIRECTV is set up to deliver what you want to watch, simply choose to stream it over a DIRECTV Gemini Air, your own compatible streaming device or a combination of the two.

The DIRECTV Gemini Air is the perfect solution if you want the ultimate in entertainment in one fully integrated experience. Universal Search through the Gemini Air and integrated voice remote makes it easy to find what you want to watch and discover new content across live TV, popular sports leagues and your existing streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+ Max, Netflix and others. The Gemini Air is available to lease for $10 a month per device. More than 60% of TV viewing in the U.S. now occurs through an internet-connected TV according to Deloitte 2025 Digital Media Trends. That’s why DIRECTV makes it simple to sign up and start watching in minutes through the DIRECTV Streaming App using a compatible connected TV, streaming device or a mobile device.

All DIRECTV streaming customers enjoy a tailored entertainment experience with user profiles and Your TV, which serves up recommendations across live, on-demand and direct-to-consumer streaming services based on what you watch. Additional features available to all streaming customers include Sports Mode, Game Time Notifications, Pre-Game Stats, Live Scores and more.

To build an entertainment streaming experience tailored to your interests, sign up at DIRECTV.com or through Amazon Fire TV and Samsung TVs.