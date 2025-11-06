Tommy Egan is back. Chicago’s most volatile drug dealer returns to STARZ for the third and final season of Power Book IV: Force on November 7 at 8 pm ET.

The crime drama series spin-off to Power is set for an explosive finale with Tommy taking over on all of the Windy City in his quest to dominate Chicago’s drug game and build a family where he can feel like he truly belongs.

Get ready for the premiere of Power Book IV: Force with this guide.

When Is ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 3’s Release Date?

The third and final season of Power Book IV: Force premieres on November 7 at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch up with seasons 1 and 2 on DIRECTV.

Where to Watch ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Power Book IV: Force airs on STARZ (channel 531) and streams on the STARZ app.

What Is ‘Power Book IV: Force’ About?

Power Book IV: Force follows Tommy Egan, a New York native who leaves the city behind to build a new life as a drug kingpin in Chicago. Battling rival gangs, law enforcement and cartels, Tommy wields his outsider status to break the local rules and become the biggest drug dealer in the city.

Season 3 of Power Book IV: Force is the final chapter in Tommy Egan’s story.

What Happened at the End of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2? (Spoilers Ahead!)

Season 2 saw Tommy Egan trying to stay one step ahead of rival gangs, a federal task force and a supplier with a direct connect to the cartel, all while navigating the complexities of reconnecting with his blood family.

After getting proof that Vic was a snitch, Tommy plans to take him down for good. He and Diamond feed Vic bad intel that he gives to the Feds, which ends with the arrests of the Marquez Cartel.

Tommy then gets Vic to confess that it was his sister, Claudia, who killed Tommy’s friend Liliana. Claudia is killed by an inmate moments later.

What Is ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 3 About?

Details about the storyline for Power Book IV: Force Season 3 are sparse, but we can piece together an idea of what’s to come based on the Season 2 finale.

Tommy has a Sears Tower-sized target on his back heading into the new season. Jenard has had it in for Tommy since he arrived in town. Jenard has let Miguel know that Tommy is in a relationship with Miguel’s sister Mireya.

Miguel hardly needs any more motivation to despise Tommy, but this proof of him with his sister pushed him over the edge. Their confrontation is sure to define the season.

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Trailer

Here’s the trailer for Power Book IV: Force Season 3:

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 3 Cast

Here are the cast and characters that will bring the Power Book IV: Force series to a close.

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan

Isaac Keys as David “Diamond” Sampson

Lili Simmons as Claudia “Claud” Flynn

Gabrielle Ryan as Gloria

Shane Harper as Victor “Vic” Flynn

Kris D. Lofton as Jenard Sampson

Anthony Fleming as JP Gibbs

Lucien Cambric as Darnell “D-Mac” McDowell

Carmela Zumbado as Mireya Garcia

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick

Frequently Asked Questions How many 'Power Book' series are there? There are three 'Power Book' series, all spun off from the original 'Power' series.

