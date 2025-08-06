Discover the Origins in Outlander: Blood of My Blood Prequel

Don’t miss the anticipated new series Outlander: Blood of My Blood—a romantic saga that unfolds across time! From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways.

After 11 years of epic romance on the groundbreaking series Outlander, the timeless tale continues—or rather begins—on the eve of an earlier Jacobite rebellion. A prequel to Outlander, the series explores the lives and relationships of two couples as they fight against all odds to be together: the parents of Outlander’s Claire Randall —Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine); and those of Outlander’s Jamie Fraser —Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy).

How Many Seasons of ‘Outlander’ Are There?

With a prequel announcement and questions swirling from fans about the Outlander season 8 release date, let’s clarify all the Outlander seasons:

Outlander – Season 1 Release Date: August 9, 2014 Summary: Claire Randall, a WWII nurse, is mysteriously transported back to 1743 Scotland, where she becomes entangled in political unrest and a passionate romance with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser.

– Season 1 Outlander – Season 2 Release Date: April 9, 2016 Summary: Claire and Jamie travel to France in an attempt to stop the Jacobite rebellion, navigating royal intrigue at the French court while trying to rewrite history.

– Season 2 Outlander – Season 3 Release Date: September 10, 2017 Summary: Separated by centuries after the Battle of Culloden, Claire and Jamie live parallel lives apart, until fate brings them together again for a second chance.

– Season 3 Outlander – Season 4 Release Date: November 4, 2018 Summary: Settling in colonial America, Claire and Jamie build a new life on Fraser’s Ridge amid rising tensions leading toward the American Revolution.

– Season 4 Outlander – Season 5 Release Date: February 16, 2020 Summary: As war approaches, the Frasers are forced to choose sides and protect their home, while dealing with political loyalties, family tensions and trauma.

– Season 5 Outlander – Season 6 Release Date: March 6, 2022 Summary: The Frasers face new threats as tensions escalate on the Ridge, and the arrival of the Christie family stirs conflict and dark secrets from Jamie’s past.

– Season 6 Outlander – Season 7 (Part 1) Release Date: June 16, 2023 Summary: The American Revolution ignites as the Frasers become deeply involved in battles both personal and political. Time travel once again shapes the course of destiny.

Outlander – Season 7 (Part 2) Release Date: November 22, 2024 Summary: Part 2 continues the Revolutionary War arc and sets up the final chapter in Claire and Jamie’s story, blending history, heartbreak and high-stakes choices.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Release Date: August 8, 2025 Summary: A prequel to Outlander , the series explores the lives and relationships of two couples as they fight against all odds to be together.

Outlander – Season 8 (Final Season) Release Date: TBD Summary: The final season will wrap up the saga, tying together timelines, prophecies and the enduring love story of Claire and Jamie across centuries.

Cast of ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’

The stand-alone prequel series features new cast, characters and stories welcoming viewers unfamiliar with the Outlander universe, while also providing origin stories of fan-favorite characters from early seasons of Outlander, and offering new perspectives that will change what viewers of the original series think they know.

The cast includes, but is not limited to:

Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie, Jamie Fraser’s mother

Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser, Jamie’s father

Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston, Claire Fraser’s mother

Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp, Claire’s father

Tony Curran as Lord Lovat, Jamie’s grandfather

Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie

Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie

Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan

Watch ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’

Two breathtaking love stories. One epic new chapter. Experience where it all began when Outlander: Blood of My Blood premieres on Friday, August 8 at 8 PM with the first two episodes! New episodes air weekly on Fridays at 8:00 pm ET/PT only on STARZ!

