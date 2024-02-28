The Return of ‘BMF’: Season 3 Watch Guide

From its humble beginnings on the streets of Detroit to its status as a national criminal enterprise, the Black Mafia Family has now worked its way into the TV business, too. Based on the lives of the two brothers from Detroit who founded the organization, STARZ’s BMF recounts the story of their rise to power and notoriety as one of the biggest and most influential crime families in the United States. And now, BMF is back for a highly anticipated third season.

This article will give you all the information you need to be ready for the BMF Season 3 premiere on Friday, March 1.

How To Watch ‘BMF’ Season 3

There are a few different ways to watch the upcoming third season of Black Mafia Family. And you will definitely want to be watching, especially considering where season two left off. Find out more below.

Release Date

The third season of BMF will air on STARZ on Fridays, starting on March 1, 2024. The season will run for ten episodes, with the finale set to premier on Friday, May 10.

Where to Watch Black Mafia Family (‘BMF’)

Fans can watch each episode air live on the STARZ TV channel at 8 p.m. ET, or wait until the following day to stream it on the STARZ app. That means the first episode of BMF Season 3 will be available on STARZ starting at 12 a.m. ET on Saturday, Mar. 2.

DIRECTV customers can find STARZ on channel 525 or channel 526, depending on your location. For those located in the eastern US, you’ll find BMF on 525; those in the Western US will find it on 526.

Even better, if you haven’t seen the latest season of BMF or want to rewatch it from the start, you can do that on DIRECTV On Demand as well.

Cast

Since this crime drama is inspired by a true story, the main cast of the show hasn’t changed much season to season, but there are some new characters to look out for in the upcoming episodes.

Returning Cast

First, let’s take a look at the returning cast members and their characters:

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory , as his real-life father, Demetrius ‘Meech’ Flenory, brother and drug kingpin

, as his real-life father, Demetrius ‘Meech’ Flenory, brother and drug kingpin Da’Vinchi , as Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, brother and drug kingpin

, as Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, brother and drug kingpin Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory, father of Meech & Terry

as Charles Flenory, father of Meech & Terry Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory, mother of Meech & Terry

as Lucille Flenory, mother of Meech & Terry Myles Truitt as B-Mickie, drug dealer & member of Black Maia Family

as B-Mickie, drug dealer & member of Black Maia Family Tyshon Freema n as Hoop, drug dealer & member of Black Mafia Family

n as Hoop, drug dealer & member of Black Mafia Family Jasun Jabbar Wardlaw Jr. as Dink, drug dealer & member of Black Mafia Family

as Dink, drug dealer & member of Black Mafia Family Steve Harris as Detective Bryant, Detroit Police Officer & friend of ‘Big Meech’

as Detective Bryant, Detroit Police Officer & friend of ‘Big Meech’ Erik Kofi Abrefa as Lamar Silas, violent drug dealer & main antagonist

New Cast for Season 3

And now, some new (although well-known) faces you can expect to see in the show’s upcoming iteration:

2 Chainz as Stacks, drug distributor based in Atlanta

as Stacks, drug distributor based in Atlanta Ne-Yo as Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green, a local Atlanta drug dealer

as Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green, a local Atlanta drug dealer Lil Baby as Payne, Atlanta foot-soldier

as Payne, Atlanta foot-soldier Saweetie as Keeya

as Keeya Cynthia Bailey as Gloria, Detective Bryant’s ex-wife

as Gloria, Detective Bryant’s ex-wife Michael King as RIP

Fans can also expect even more big names on the screen as guest stars this season. In the past, guest stars and reoccurring characters have included Snoop Dog and Eminem, among others. Considering 50 Cent is the executive producer of the show, though, it’s no wonder so many of today’s top hip-hop artists are making appearances.

What is ‘BMF’ About?

This STARZ original tells the dramatized version of the Black Mafia Family’s rise to power in Detroit, and starting in season 3, we’ll get a look at the beginning of what will become a nation-wide expansion of the BMF drug trafficking and money laundering conglomerate.

As Terry and Meech both get a sense of independence – Meech now in Atlanta and Terry still in Detroit – viewers will get a deeper look into the motives and decisions each of them makes when the other isn’t looking.

‘BMF’ Season 3 Plot

While we don’t know exactly what the upcoming season will have in store, we can say it will take place sometime in the early 90s as BMF begins to expand around the country.

Trailer for Season 3

Watch ‘BMF’ & More STARZ Content on DIRECTV

Make sure to watch the telling of how two true criminal legends got their start in the premier of BMF Season 3 live on Friday, Mar. 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on STARZ, channel 525 or 526 on DIRECTV.

Plus, you can watch more top-tier content on STARZ like Outlander, Power Book and others right on the DIRECTV platform when you have the STARZ add-on or the PREMIER package.

Frequently Asked Questions What does 'BMF' stand for? 'BMF' stands for Black Mafia Family. When does 'BMF' Season 3 premiere on STARZ? The new season of 'BMF' will air on STARZ at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Mar. 1, 2024. Who plays Demetrius 'Meech' Flenory in 'BMF'? Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory, son of BMF leader, Meech Flenory, plays his father in the crime drama on STARZ.

